Celebrities scream the number 13 in ‘Caldeirão’ and the web sees a subliminal message | celebrities

Reproduction / TV Globo Participants played the game “Have or Don’t Have”

During this Saturday’s “Caldeirão” (15), participants in the “Have or Don’t Have” board went viral when they shouted for the number 13 in the final question of the game. Viih Tube, João Luiz, Gil do Vigor, Camilla de Lucas, from the “BBB 21” team and Ana Hikari, Daphne Bozaski, Gabriela Medvedovski and Heslaine Vieira, from the “As Five” team participated in the game.



The actresses depended on the number 13 to earn BRL 30,000 and everyone started screaming for it to work. On the web, netizens celebrated and interpreted the screams in a different way: it would be a warning about the upcoming presidential election. Something that also caused the “subliminal message” to be received was the fact that the ex-BBBs, who were losing, also shouted the number to support their colleagues.

IT’S 13 BRAZIL!!!!!!! IT’S 13 BRASIIIIILLL!!!! THE FIVE IN THE CALDERÃO HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHA #CAULDRON — Ana Hikari (@_anahikari) January 15, 2022



There is a certain expectation that former President Lula will run for election with current President Jair Bolsonaro. Lula’s electoral number is 13, so many internet users saw the screams as a way to send a message to viewers. Most participants in the program have already declared that they are not in favor of the government of Jair Bolsonaro.