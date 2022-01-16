Celine Dion Cancels All Her US Shows Amid Fighting Health Problem That Wouldn’t Let Her Get Out of Bed – Monet

+



Singer Celine Dion (Photo: Instagram)

Canadian singer Celine Dion has canceled all shows on her US tour amid her struggle with mounting health issues. The 53-year-old artist had a series of 16 shows scheduled to run between March 9 and April 22 as part of her ‘Courage’ world tour, but ticket prices will be refunded to the public.

The announcement of the cancellation was made on Dion’s official website and social networks and follows new rumors about the problems experienced by the singer. The British newspaper Daily Mail reports reports from sources close to the celebrity who say she would not even be able to get out of bed.

It is worth remembering that, three months ago, Dion had already canceled the shows that she had scheduled at a hotel and casino in Las Vegas, also as part of the ‘Courage’ tour, due to the same health problems again alleged by her.

The statement shared on Celine Dion’s website and social media informing the cancellation of a series of concerts from her tour (Photo: Instagram)

The statement released by Dion’s advisers says that anyone who has purchased tickets for the canceled shows will receive information by email about the procedures to have their money refunded. The text justifies the cancellations by citing “severe and persistent muscle spasms that prevent Celine from performing”.

According to the notice, “recovery is taking longer than necessary” and “her medical team continues to assess and treat her condition.”

The statement also features statements from Dion: “I really hoped to be better now, but I think I will need to be more patient and follow the practices prescribed by my doctors. There is a lot of organization and preparation involved in our shows, so we need to make decisions today that will affect our plans two months from now.”

“I will be very happy when fully healthy, as well as when we are all over the pandemic, and I can’t wait to return to the stage. For now, I’m still touched by the words of support that everyone has sent me on social media. I get their love and support and they mean everything to me.”

Singer Celine Dion with her children (Photo: Instagram)

After being postponed because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the first wave of shows of the tour of Dion was scheduled to take place between November 2021 and February 2022, in Las Vegas. The shows were canceled at the end of last year, with the promise of being rescheduled in the near future.

At the time, the cancellation was also attributed to “severe and persistent muscle spasms”. Now, the Daily Mail says that Dion’s health is more serious than has been publicized, with her not even being able to get out of her bed. Even so, the artist has not yet canceled the shows of her tour in Europe, scheduled to begin in May, in the United Kingdom, and to end in September, in Paris.

‘Courage’ is the tour of Dion’s eponymous and most recent album. The album was released in late 2019, debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 Best Sellers list, but dropping to No. 111 a week later – according to Forbes magazine, the biggest drop for a record of all time. week-long break in the history of the Billboard list.

