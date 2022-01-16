Check out the Covid-19 testing centers open to the population on Sunday – Rio de Janeiro City Hall

The Municipal Health Department informs the locations and opening hours of the care centers for patients with flu symptoms this Sunday (16/01). People with symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, runny nose, sore throat, headache and changes in smell and/or taste should look for testing stations. The following centers will be open from 8 am to 5 pm:
Server Club (New City)
Olympic Park (Barra da Tijuca)
Ciep Nação Rubro-Negra (Leblon)
Complexo do Alemão Olympic Village
Honorio Gurgel Olympic Village
Polyclinic Roldolpho Rocco (Del Castilho)
Almir Dulton Outpatient Unit (Campo Grande)
Penha Industrial and Sports Association – GREIP (Penha)
Princess Isabel Palace (Santa Cruz)
Captain Lemos Cunha Cenecista College (Ilha do Governador)
Ciep Doctor Antoine Magarinos Torres Filho (Borel)
Find the nearest unit: city hall.rio/ondeseratendido
For more information, visit: coronavirus.rio/vacina
