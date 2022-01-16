Check out the Covid-19 testing centers open to the population on Sunday – Rio de Janeiro City Hall

The Municipal Health Department informs the locations and opening hours of the care centers for patients with flu symptoms this Sunday (16/01). People with symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, runny nose, sore throat, headache and changes in smell and/or taste should look for testing stations. The following centers will be open from 8 am to 5 pm:

Server Club (New City)

Olympic Park (Barra da Tijuca)

Ciep Nação Rubro-Negra (Leblon)

Complexo do Alemão Olympic Village

Honorio Gurgel Olympic Village

Polyclinic Roldolpho Rocco (Del Castilho)

Almir Dulton Outpatient Unit (Campo Grande)

Penha Industrial and Sports Association – GREIP (Penha)

Princess Isabel Palace (Santa Cruz)

Captain Lemos Cunha Cenecista College (Ilha do Governador)

Ciep Doctor Antoine Magarinos Torres Filho (Borel)

Find the nearest unit: city hall.rio/ondeseratendido

For more information, visit: coronavirus.rio/vacina