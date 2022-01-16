check the official list of confirmed participants · Jornal Midiamax

After so much mystery and speculation, the official list of participants for the 2022 reality BBB (Big Brother Brasil) was finally released this Friday (14). In all, there are 20 participants divided between Pipoca (anonymous) and Camarote (famous).

The reason for the delay in disclosure was because 3 participants tested positive for Covid-19, according to information from Globo.

The 2022 edition of the BBB officially starts this Monday (17), with presenter Tadeu Schmidt.

Check the list of participants:

Cabin Group

(Photo: Globo Reproduction)

The carioca Arthur Aguiar is a singer and actor, is 32 years old and has been a professional swimming athlete for ten years. At the age of 19, he decided to dedicate himself to theater and artistic life. He has acted in the soap opera Rebeldes da Record, as well as in the soap operas “Em Família”, “Malhação Sonhos”, “Êta Mundo Bom!”, “O Outro Lado do Paraíso”, on TV Globo.

(Photo: Globo Reproduction)

Businesswoman and digital influencer Jade Picon is from São Paulo, is 20 years old and has been known on the internet since she was 9 years old. It has more than 20 million followers on social media.

(Photo: Globo Reproduction)

Singer Naiara Azevedo is 32 years old and was born in the interior of Paraná, but now lives in Goiânia. His family had a great influence on his talent for country music. In 2018, she was nominated for a Latin Grammy Award in the Best Country Music Album category.

(Photo: Globo Reproduction)

Tiago Abravanel is a singer, actor, presenter and entrepreneur. He was born in São Paulo and is 34 years old. His family is made up of artists and that’s why the actor started his career in theater at the age of 17. He has acted in musicals such as “TeenBroadway”, “Miss Saigon”, “Haispray”, “Tim Maia – Vale Tudo”, “Meu Amigo, Charlie Brown”, as well as participated in programs such as “Dança dos Famosos”.

(Photo: Globo Reproduction)

Linn da Quebrada is a singer and actress from São Paulo, 31 years old and released her first authorial song in 2016, called “Enviadescer”. Her debut as an actress took place in 2019 in the TV Globo series “Segunda Chamada”.

(Photo: Globo Reproduction)

Douglas Silva, from Rio de Janeiro, is 33 years old and became known for his role as Dadinho, a character in the movie “City of God”. The actor also played Acerola in the series “City of Men”, nominated for an International Emmy.

(Photo: Globo Reproduction)

Maria is an actress and singer, is 21 years old and was born in Rio de Janeiro. His music career has millions of views on social media. His lyrics are related to empowerment, relationships and overcoming and he has already performed at the Rock in Rio edition in 2019.

(Photo: Globo Reproduction)

Brunna Gonçalves is an influencer and dancer, is 30 years old and was born in Nilópolis, in the state of Rio de Janeiro. She has been dancing since she was 15 years old and has been producing content for the internet since 2015, related to beauty issues. He is also part of the ballet team of his wife and singer Ludmilla.

(Photo: Globo Reproduction)

Paulo André is an Olympic athlete, he is 23 years old and was born in Santo André, in the interior of São Paulo. He is the son of former sprinter Carlos José Camilo de Oliveira, who competed for Brazil in the 1980s. Influenced by his father, Paulo began his career in athletics through the sports initiation project conceived by Carlos in Vila Velha, Espírito Santo.

(Photo: Globo Reproduction)

Pedro Scooby is a surfer, is 33 years old and was born in Rio de Janeiro. His sports career began at the age of 5 and he is known as Scooby for his resemblance to the cartoon character.

popcorn group

(Photo: Globo Reproduction)

Vinicius has a degree in Law, is 23 years old and was born in Crato, Ceará. He works at his family’s restaurant and makes humorous videos for social media. Not intended to advocate.

(Photo: Globo Reproduction)

Natália is a model and nail designer, is 22 years old and lives in Belo Horizonte. She has been working since she was 9 years old, and now during the pandemic she has returned to work at her mother’s beauty salon. Her dream is to be an actress.

(Photo: Globo Reproduction)

Rodrigo is a commercial manager, is 36 years old and is from São José dos Campos, in the interior of São Paulo. He graduated in Business Administration and at age 18 lived abroad, where he stayed for 3 years and attended his postgraduate course in Marketing. In 2017, he returned to Brazil and currently works in the pharmaceutical industry.

(Photo: Globo Reproduction)

Bárbara is a model, digital influencer and graduated in International Relations. She is 29 years old and is from Novo Hamburgo, Rio Grande do Sul. She has been working since she was 16 and promises to be lively at parties.

(Photo: Globo Reproduction)

Lucas is an engineer and medical student, is 31 years old and lives in Vila Velha, Espírito Santo. His training was in the Engineering course under the influence of his father, but he is currently studying Medicine and intends to specialize in Nutrology.

(Photo: Globo Reproduction)

Slovenia is a model and Marketing student, is 25 years old and was born in João Pessoa, Paraíba, but lives in Caruaru, Pernambuco. Works as a digital influencer.

(Photo: Globo Reproduction)

Eliezer is a designer and entrepreneur, is 31 years old and is from Volta Redonda, Rio de Janeiro. He graduated 10 years ago and is now a partner in a Marketing and Branding agency.

(Photo: Globo Reproduction)

Jessilane is a biologist and Biology teacher. She is 26 years old and is from Bahia, but lives in Valparaíso de Goiás, in the state of Goiás. She has a postgraduate degree in sign language and is currently studying to be an interpreter.

(Photo: Globo Reproduction)

Luciano is an actor and dancer, is 28 years old and lives in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina. At just 5 years old, he started in classical ballet classes and as an adult he took up acting and started working as a model. He is currently interpreter of the character Lipe of the Gato Galactico channel on Youtube.

(Photo: Globo Reproduction)

Born in Crixás, in the state of Goiás, Laís has a degree in Medicine and is 30 years old. Currently, he works as a general practitioner on the front line against Covid-19 and is at the end of his specialization in Dermatology.