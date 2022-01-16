China blocks 26 international air routes due to Covid-19

China announced this Friday (14) the suspension of 26 international air routes due to the increase in the detection of cases of Covid-19 in international travelers.







China has zero-tolerance policy for new Covid-19 cases Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

Among the destinations affected by the measure, which will take effect on January 24, are four North American cities, in addition to Melbourne, Frankfurt, Paris, Vancouver, Toronto, Milan and Cairo.

The fear is that the Omicron variant will spread across the nation.

The official report published this Friday shows that 201 infections were detected in the last 24 hours, 143 of which were locally transmitted and 58 were imported. Of the inmates, 98 were registered in Henan, 34 in Tianjin, eight in Shaanxi, two in Shanghai and one in Guangdong. The cases from abroad were all registered in Shanghai.

In Tianjin, the first province to have a confirmed outbreak of the Ômicron variant, a new cycle of mass testing of the 14 million citizens will begin, which should take about 24 hours.

China lives a policy of “zero tolerance” and, even in a few cases in relation to the population, entire areas are put into strict lockdown, as in the case of Xi’an, who has been in this scheme for about a month, and China itself Tianjin, which has more than 75,000 isolated residents.

The decision will come into effect at another critical moment: it will be just over a week before the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which will bring together delegations from around the world for sports competitions.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong has also announced such a measure, only tougher. From next Sunday (16), passengers on flights from 150 countries, including Italy, will no longer even be able to make stops in the territory.

“Passenger transfer/transit services at Hong Kong International Airport for all persons who have passed through specific Group A places in the last 21 days are suspended,” reads an official statement published by the local government.

The measure will be valid for one month. .