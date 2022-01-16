China, the world’s biggest oil importer, evades US sanctions and buys more than 324 million barrels from Venezuela and Iran at low prices

Venezuela’s President Closing a Ceremony with China’s President

Risk of losing access to the US financial system or having US assets frozen has not stopped the Chinese from risking and buying oil from Iran and Venezuela.

China, the Asian giant, doubled its imports of Iranian and Venezuelan oil in 2021. China has made the most of US-sanctioned regimes in three years as the country’s refiners avoided risking penalties to get cheap oil.

According to data from market intelligence firm Kpler, oil processors in China, the world’s biggest importer, purchased 324 million barrels from Iran and Venezuela in 2021, which is about 53% more than in the previous year. That’s the most since 2018, when China took 352 million barrels from the two nations.

China, particularly Chinese private refiners, has benefited from the US hard line on Iran and Venezuela, continuing to buy oil from those countries long after elsewhere in Asia stopped buying.

The risk that non-US entities will lose access to the US financial system or have their US assets frozen if found guilty of violating sanctions has not stopped them.

A glut of unsold cargo, rising international prices that make sanctioned oil relatively cheaper, and the issuance of more oil import quotas from China have encouraged private refiners, known as teapots, to buy more oil from rogue states. These shipments do not normally appear in official customs data.

Interestingly Iranian oil is up to 10% cheaper when delivered to China

“This surge was triggered by advancing oil prices, making Iranian oil, interestingly, up to 10% cheaper when delivered to China,” said Anoop Singh, head of East Suez tanker research at Braemar ACM Shipbroking, about the application of sanctions while trying to get a nuclear deal with Iran, he said.

Sanctioned oil is typically transported on old ships that would otherwise be destined for junkyards, providing cost savings, according to Singh. Cargo can be shipped directly from the country of origin on tankers that have darkened — meaning their transponders are off — or transferred between ships at sea to mask the origin of the oil, he said.

Oils from Iran and Venezuela are often renamed and passed as Omani and Malaysian oil. China has not received any Iranian oil since December 2020, while imports from Oman and Malaysia have increased, official data show.

Chinese imports of sanctioned oil are expected to remain elevated around current levels earlier this year amid slow progress in nuclear talks, Singh said.

Rising international oil prices will also make barrels from countries under sanction even more attractive. That could be exacerbated by fiscal and pollution investigations into Chinese teapots, which are putting more pressure on them, said Yuntao Liu, an analyst at Energy Aspects in London.