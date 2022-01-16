Chinese executive assumes direction of Caoa Chery in Jacareí

After four years of operations in Brazil, and already placed among the 10 best-selling brands, Caoa Chery announces changes in its organizational structure. As of January 2022, the joint venture will have a new management body at the Jacareí (SP) plant, as provided for in the partnership agreement signed between Caoa and Chery in November 2017.







Caoa Chery factory in Jacareí Photo: Caoa Chery / Publicity

The changes are exclusively related to the manufacturing unit and decisions about the Caoa Chery brand, including the Dealership Network, launch strategy, among others, remain under the management of Caoa. As a result, Ethan Zhang assumes the position of CEO of the Jacareí plant in place of Marcio Alfonso, who becomes vice president of Caoa Montadora, and continues to monitor the activities and decisions of Caoa Chery, reporting to the president of Caoa , Mauro Correia.

A graduate of Anhui University, Ethan Zhang has a degree in Business Administration from Shanghai Jiao Tong University and 20 years of experience in the automotive industry. At Chery China since 2002, the executive arrived in Brazil in October 2017 and worked as Executive Manager of Purchasing and Human Resources, where he gained experience and knowledge of the Brazilian market.





Ethan Zhang, Marcio Alfonso and Durval Pinheiro Junior Photo: Caoa Chery / Publicity

The position of CFO of the Jacareí plant, previously held by the Chinese executive Shawn Xu, was taken over by Durval Pinheiro Junior. With more than 30 years of experience in industrial operations, the executive has held the position of Executive Manufacturing Manager at the Jacareí and Anápolis (GO) plants since 2018. Mechatronics engineer and master in Industrial Technology, he has an MBA in Business Administration and Digital Business from the University of São Paulo and has worked at companies such as GE and Ford.