Classic between Betis and Sevilla will resume this Sunday behind closed doors | spanish football

The incident took place in the 41st minute, just after Betis tied the match with an Olympic goal scored by Fekir. The attitude led Sevilla players to leave the field. Betis athletes remained on the lawn of the Benito Vilamarin stadium for almost an hour until the game was officially suspended.
This Sunday’s new match will resume from the 39th minute and with the score 1-1.
In an official statement, Sevilla said that the player suffered a traumatic brain injury, but is doing well and is now at home. Coach Julian Lopetegui’s club even wanted the game to be rescheduled for Wednesday, but the federation put its foot down for the game to be played as soon as possible due to the tight schedule.
According to the RFEF note, Jordan, who would have provoked rival fans before being hit, could be replaced by another athlete.
But, according to the daily “Marca”, the club will still try in some way to prevent the game from taking place this Sunday and request a new postponement.
Midfielder Jordan receiving treatment from Sevilla’s doctors — Photo: EFE