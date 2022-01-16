CNN series on Portuguese wines promotes the channel owner’s brand

CNN Brasil premiered this Saturday (15) a documentary series dedicated to wine production in Portugal. In four episodes, the program is presented by journalist Elisa Veeck. The first episode was dedicated to Porto and the Douro region.

The channel’s newsroom in São Paulo was surprised that one of the ten-minute segments was about wine produced on a property owned by businessman Rubens Menin, who owns CNN Brasil.

In a much more advertising than journalistic tone, Elisa Veeck presented “Menin Douro Estates”, in Sabrosa. And he said: “This farm has approximately 140 hectares, the equivalent of 140 football fields. Brazilians arrived here, saw their hearts beat faster and decided to invest in these grapes”.

Interviewing the winemaker João Alves, who takes care of the property’s wine, the reporter explained: “It was a long process of recovering these vineyards because they were abandoned and with many flaws. A responsibility that is enormous when the challenge is to produce quality wines that also keep the DNA of the so-called grape terroir.”

In the middle of the article, the presenter informed off-line: “This winery belongs to businessman Rubens Menin, who is also the controller of CNN Brasil”. But there was no justification for choosing this winery as the only reference for wine production in the Douro.

The first and largest part of “Wines of Portugal: Tradition and Technology” dealt with the production of Port wine by the Symington family, one of the largest in the country, owner of the Graham’s, Cockburn’s, Dow’s and Warre’s brands.

Below is a trailer for the episode: