comes off the bench to be decisive in the draw with United

Phillippe Coutinho’s debut at Aston Villa lived up to the expectations created in Birmingham. In a game that Villa were losing 2-0 at home to Manchester United, the Brazilian came on to help change the game, with participation in both goals, and scoring the second, to give the tie 2-2 to the Villans, in a game that the team could have even turned around. The Brazilian had a great participation, which was crucial in the result.

There was a lot of expectation at Villa Park because two reinforcements would debut. One of them, Lucas Digne, who came from Everton, has already been selected by Steven Gerrard to start at left-back. The other was Brazilian Philippe Coutinho, who arrived as a bet from the coach, who played with him at Liverpool. He was greeted by the fans during the warm-up, including a Brazilian flag in the stadium.

The first half hour was totally dominated by United, who were better on the pitch, but didn’t take advantage of it to create an advantage. It was only after that that the home team started to improve on the field, evened things out and ended the first half better.

In the second half, the pressure came from Aston Villa, who tried to change the game they were losing. Steven Gerrard’s team was better on the field, with United defending and not getting a very clean exit. Even so, he got the second goal. In the 21st minute, United pressed high and Sanson ended up playing the ball badly. Fred regained possession and played for Bruno Fernandes to dominate and shoot fast, strong, high: 2 to 0.

Gerrard decided to put Philippe Coutinho on the field to make his debut in the 23rd minute of the second half, replacing Morgan Sanson. A little later, Carney Chukwuemeka also entered. Villa arrive at the attack with danger and it looked like United wouldn’t hold back the pressure.

At 31 minutes, combined play between the two who entered the field: Chukwuemeka scored with Coutinho, the Brazilian, inside the area, saw the defense give a little touch on the ball, which left for Jacob Ramsey to kick the cross and score: 2 to 1. Still there was time to look for a tie. And it would happen.

Coutinho scores Villa’s second goal (LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

In the 35th minute, Emiliano Buendía activated Jacob Ramsey on the left wing, who crossed low to the area and Coutinho, free at the second post, played inside: 2 to 2 and madness at Villa Park, with a lot of cheer from the crowd. Villa leveled the score at a moment that seemed so excited that they could look for a comeback.

United were dominated and Villa believed in the comeback. He kept trying, pressing ahead and trying to reach the attack with danger, but without getting any finishing moves. Seeing that the situation was unfavorable, United tried to hold the ball in the final minutes so as not to take any more risks.