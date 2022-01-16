Confirmed: Extra Hypermarket will be transformed into Pão de Açúcar

Extra Sao Carlos – Credit: Google Maps

The Extra Hipermercado, located in the Iguatemi mall, in São Carlos, will become a Pão de Açúcar store.

The information is contained in a marketing email sent to Clube Extra customers. Read an excerpt: “We were very excited to tell you that Extra Hiper Parque Faber, Rua Passeio Dos Flamboyants, 200 will undergo a major transformation in the coming months. We’re sure you’ll love what’s to come.” Below is the image announcing the arrival of Pão de Açúcar.

While the renovation does not take place, the Extra store continues to function normally.

74 stores were sold

In November last year, Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA) announced the sale of 71 stores from the Extra hypermarket to the wholesale chain Assaí. The transaction value is estimated at BRL 5.2 billion, of which BRL 4 billion will be paid by the buyer in installments, between December 2021 and January 2024, and the remaining BRL 1.2 billion will be paid to the buyer. Pão de Açúcar by a real estate fund guaranteed by Assaí.

The company that owns Extra also informed that the Extra Hiper banner will be discontinued, and the stores not covered by the transaction will be converted into Pão de Açucar stores.

