Copinha: Round of 16 starts with four games this Sunday; Fluminense x Santos is featured | junior soccer sp cup

The round of 16 of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior begins this Sunday, with four games. The highlight of the day is the meeting between Fluminense and Santos, two traditional bases in the country, starting at 7:30 pm, in Araraquara, with live transmission of the sportv and real-time tracking ge , with videos of the main bids.

Two other games are played live on sportv: Botafogo x Resende, at 3 pm, and Grêmio Novorizontino x América-MG, at 5:15 pm.

Sunday begins with the duel between Bahia and Mirassol, at 11 am, in Bálsamo.

Bahia eats along the edges while advancing in Copinha. After a discreet group stage, advancing in second in the group (with one win and two draws), Tricolor went through the knockout stage well: without conceding goals, they first eliminated Vila Nova (2-0) and then Votuporanguense ( 1 to 0).

Now, take Mirassol, certainly his strongest opponent in Copinha. The team from the interior of São Paulo has 100% success: five wins in five games. In the knockout stage, he eliminated two heavy shirts: first Atlético-MG (3-1), then Sport (2-0).

15:00 – Botafogo x Resende (in São Paulo, live on sportv)

Imagine eliminating the biggest champion of Copinha, one of the favorites for the title, and turning around, with a goal at the very end. It is with this morality that Resende faces Botafogo after dispatching the mighty Corinthians, at the height of a campaign that had been bumpy, with an irregular first phase (four points in nine disputed) and classification in penalties over Fortaleza at the beginning of the kill Kill.

Botafogo goes to the field this Sunday in search of a game a little calmer. In the two knockout games so far, he had to go to penalties to advance – against São José-RS and Taubaté. Before, in the group stage, they won two and lost one.

17:15 – Grêmio Novorizontino x América-MG (in Jaú, live on sportv)

Novorizontino is another team that reaches the round of 16 after the elimination of a traditional opponent. In the third phase, they beat Grêmio, continuing an impeccable campaign, with 100% success.

Rabbit’s walk didn’t have the same shine. América-MG finished second in the group stage, with two draws and a win, and then needed penalties to continue in the tournament, beating first Athletico and then Falcon-SE.

19:30 – Fluminense x Santos (in Araraquara, live on sportv)

The biggest game closes on Sunday. Fluminense and Santos, two clubs used to revealing players, face each other in Araraquara. Tricolor has a better campaign, with 100% success: five wins in five games, including the two knockout matches, against Francana (3-1) and Ponte Preta (3-0).

Santos struggled to get the classification. In the third phase, it went to penalties against Ferroviária, after a 0-0 draw in normal time, and had a save by goalkeeper Diógenes to secure the spot. Before, he had four wins in four games.

