Corinthians: cast is detonated by journalist and left even for Duílio

Corinthians continues its preparation for the season and this week officially announced the signing of Paulinho. With the hiring, the team will have another ”older” player, such as Gil, Fabio Santos, Cássio, Fagner, Renato Augusto, Willian, Jô and company. But for a journalist, this can be a problem.

“Watching the great Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior, watching the kids run around, I wondered how difficult it will be for the professional Corinthians squad to face teams with lower average age… 30 years, are Cássio, Fagner, Gil, Fábio Santos, Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Jô, Willian and the now officially presented Paulinho”, said Milton Neves in his column on UOL.

“I understand that in competitions like “mata-mata” this may not even weigh so much, but in the case of the Brazilian Championship, it makes a lot of difference. strengthened more and has a squad with more energy, in addition to a more experienced coach than Timão. Verdão, of course, will be more concerned with the Club World Cup next month”, he said.

“And even Santos, if they know how to take advantage of the good pieces that are appearing in the Copa São Paulo, they can improve a lot, and even if Ricardo Goulart fits right into the team. Paulista’s final stretch, isn’t it? Will this almost Master team from Corinthians be a match for rivals in the State? Isn’t the well-intentioned president Duílio Monteiro Alves looking too far back in the “reformulation” of the squad?”, he added.