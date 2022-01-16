Corinthians fans approve the signing of Robson Bambu with a wide margin

Robson Bambu would be a signing well-received by Corinthians fans, at least for the portion of her who voted in the poll of Mine Helm about the subject. With nearly five thousand votes, four out of five Corinthians fans approved the onslaught.

In total, 81% of the 4,647 votes approved the black-and-white hiring, which is getting closer and closer to being made official. The defender met the CT on Friday and, if everything happens normally, it should be made official next week.

Revealed by the base categories of Santos, currently the player defends Nice, from France. The European team invested R$47 million in June 2020 to count on the athlete for five seasons. The idea of ​​the alvinegra board is to bring Robson Bambu on loan.

It is worth remembering that, at the first press conference of the year, President Duilio Monteiro Alves highlighted that left-back Bruno Melo, who should be announced soon, can play the role in the defense. But he did not rule out the search for source reinforcements. Today, Corinthians has only three options for defenders: João Victor, Gil and Raul Gustavo.

Bambu left Santos and ended up agreeing with Athletico-PR in early 2019. The defender was the starter in the campaign that resulted in the Copa do Brasil title for the team from Paraná, in addition to having played the 2020 Pre-Olympic with the National Team Brazilian.

My Timon poll results

Learn more about Bambu’s arrival at Corinthians

See more at: Mercado da bola and Sylvinho.