Corinthians makes its worst campaign in Copa So Paulo in nine years

This is the result of the mess of the lack of trained professionals in the basic categories.

Already the cancer of these basic categories, the guy is extremely outdated with no vision to raise these categories to a level.

His business was always swindling schemes with businessmen, it was never about building a strong base that could bring in profits for the club.

All the professionals that the board chooses to work at the base, if Jaa does not agree with the names suggested by the board, nothing is done with his final approval Jaa!

For this reason, I even think it’s unfair to criticize the kids from the base, we know the mess, the power struggle that Jaa always wins.

Neither Andrs, Dulio and much less Roberto de Andrade clashes with Jaa, Man da carne and Andr nego, a very clear fact.

Jaa took down Carlos Brazil, it was very clear that the professionals he brought in would leave one by one and that’s what happened, when Corinthians was disqualified, it was the first thing I said, Siston doesn’t continue!

Honestly, the guy who has to take on this under 20 is Danilo, he would be the only guy who would have peace of mind to work, he would be the only guy that the bananas Dulio and Roberto de Andrade could even defend Danilo for being Danilo, if he doubts until even Andrs!

These kids need to have a job that has longevity, after Osmar Loss, no one stopped, I only see Danilo for this feat.