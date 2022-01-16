Corinthians makes training game ‘in the dark’ and designs another test before debut at Paulista

Corinthians will face Internacional de Limeira this Sunday afternoon, at CT Joaquim Grava, but it will not be now that fans will be able to see the 2022 team in action. The club decided not to broadcast the match on its own vehicles and, as the activity will be closed to the press, Fiel will not be able to follow the match..

Scheduled for 15:45, the training game will be held after a morning activity with the cast, closing the first week of work with Sylvinho’s technical commission. The idea is that, in addition to this match, players will have another test during the next week, also in CT. There is still no opponent or date, however.

The meeting will be the first of the squad with an opponent in the new season, possibly with the presence of midfielder Paulinho at least for a few minutes during the match. It is common for duels of this type to be played with two halves of 30 or 40 minutes.

The team prepares for the start of the Paulista Championship, scheduled for January 25, against Ferroviária, at Neo Química Arena. Timão is in a group with Inter de Limeira, Guarani and Água Santa.

It is worth remembering that, according to the competition regulations, teams face only opponents from other groups. The confrontation against a rival from the same group takes place only in the quarterfinals, when the first and second decide a place in the next phase.

