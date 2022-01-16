Corinthians plans two training games and rejects friendly

Today (15), the Corinthians squad faces its first test of the pre-season when they play a training game with Inter de Limeira. Coach Sylvinho is looking forward to the opportunity to assemble the team with the entry of Paulinho in midfield and plans another match at CT Joaquim Grava next week. The idea of ​​a friendly match at Neo Química Arena is vetoed.

The technical commission intends to use the training games to merge the holders, test tactical variations, observe the new hires, cases of Bruno Melo and Robson Bambu, and also give minutes on the field to those who didn’t have space last year. The clash with Inter de Limeira will have a reduced time load and Sylvinho will assemble two different teams.

In the next few days, on a date not yet defined, Corinthians will do another test at CT Joaquim Grava. The name of the opponent has not yet been chosen and negotiations are being conducted by Doriva, Sylvinho’s assistant coach. In this second training game, Timão’s coaching staff intends to give more minutes on the field to the holders and, during the match, make substitutions.

There are still uncertainties regarding the starting lineup and the fit of the athletes, issues that will be analyzed by Sylvinho in the training games. With the entry of Paulinho in midfield, the choice of the first midfielder is something to be studied. The assembly of the defensive system is also another problem, since the coach still does not know when he will receive the long-awaited heavy striker promised by President Duilio Monteiro Alves.

The possibility of a friendly with the presence of the public in Itaquera is ruled out. This is because Corinthians understands that the preparation time before the start of the Paulista Championship is tight and there would be no time to plan an event of this dimension in the coming days. There are even fears of restrictions imposed by the Government of the State of São Paulo due to the current stage of the pandemic.