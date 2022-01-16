Corinthians reinforcement, Robson Bambu has already put Guerrero in his pocket, but hasn’t played for almost a year | Corinthians

In a quick negotiation, Corinthians got it right with defender Robson Bambu. At 24 years old, the player arrives on loan from Nice, from France, with whom he has a contract until the middle of 2025. He is in the process of being announced by Timão.

Bambu is formed by Santos, a club he joined in 2007, at the age of 10, as Robson Alves. He started at Peixe as a striker, became a right-back and only then established himself as a defender. It was 11 years at the club.

1 of 5 Robson Bambu in the days of Santos — Photo: Pedro Ernesto Guerra Azevedo/Santos FC Robson Bambu in the days of Santos — Photo: Pedro Ernesto Guerra Azevedo/Santos FC

Promotion to the professional team of Santos took place in 2018, by coach Jair Ventura. He made 13 appearances for the first team, ten as a starter, including participation in Libertadores.

At the time, Alvinegro even proposed a contract renewal, but it didn’t work out: Bambu and its representatives refused the proposal, made in September of that year. In November, the player was already in Curitiba to introduce himself to Athetico, a club with which he had signed a pre-contract.

2 of 5 Robson Bambu for Athletico — Photo: Matheus Sebenello /MowaPress Robson Bambu for Athletico — Photo: Matheus Sebenello / MowaPress

In June 2020, Santos ended up winning a lawsuit against Athletico in the CBF’s National Chamber for Dispute Resolution (CNRD), as it had priority in the player’s renewal.

Bambu has also played for the Brazilian youth team. In 2016, he was called up to the under-20 team. In 2020, he was in the Pre-Olympic.

See too:

+ “Moved by challenges”, Paulinho is presented with shirt number 15

+ Sylvinho outlines the lineup with news for 2021

3 of 5 Robson Bambu for the Brazilian team at the 2020 Olympic Games — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Robson Bambu for the Brazilian team in the 2020 Pre-Olympic – Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

The passage through the Hurricane was quite intense, with the title of the Copa do Brasil in 2019 as a starter alongside Léo Pereira, now a Flamengo player. Bambu arrived shy at the club from Paraná, but conquered his space after Thiago Heleno’s doping suspension.

There were 23 matches for Hurricane, 20 of them as a starter, including good performances in the final matches of the national tournament, against Inter, as reported by reporter Nadja Mauad, from Globo, who closely followed the defender’s trajectory.

“When he arrived, he was hired to compose the squad. The defense had Thiago Heleno and Léo Pereira, who was coming from the South American title. He didn’t start well, he was used a few times. For the return game against Flamengo, in the round of 16, 2019 Copa do Brasil final, Hurricane was without Thiago Heleno, suspended for doping. Everyone said that with Bambu and Léo Pereira it would be difficult. But Bambu played a lot in that game. He showed a lot of confidence in the defense. From there, took over Athletico’s starting position. It was like that against Grêmio, in the game in which Athletico reversed the score at Arena da Baixada. In the final, several memes emerged joking that he annulled Paolo Guerrero. They were the most emblematic performances: against Flamengo, at Maracanã, where he showed what he came for, and the final games of the Copa do Brasil dispute against Internacional, in which Guerrero was not given space. The following year, he was sold to Nice. Athletico, practically a year and a half, but remarkable for those decisive games. He’s a good player with the aerial ball, he’s not slow, he has pace, good marking, good ball output. He’s good at the dead ball. And scores well.”

4 of 5 Meme in the 2019 Copa do Brasil final: Guerrero in the Bamboo pocket — Photo: Reproduction Meme in the final of the 2019 Copa do Brasil: Guerrero in the Bamboo pocket — Photo: Reproduction

The following year, in 2020, Bambu played three more games for Athletico before being traded to Nice for €8 million (R$47 million at the time). In France, the season was affected by the emergence of the new coronavirus.

In 2020/21, he still played 23 matches (six in the Europa League) for the French club. In 19 of them, he was a starter, showing that the future could be promising in European football. But it ended up losing ground at the beginning of 2021, with the arrival of two new defenders.

The last time he was on the field was on March 14, 2021, in the draw with Lorient, for the 29th round of the French Championship. He acted for 90 minutes and since then has had a long period of inactivity.

The defender underwent a surgical procedure to correct a bone swelling in his right ankle in November, already in this inactive period. But it’s recovered. At the beginning of January, he published images of the pre-season with Nice.

The loan to Corinthians is seen as the possibility of recovering the rhythm of the game and gaining a sequence in his career.