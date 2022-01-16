Corinthians Sub-15 wins Gois and continues to participate in the Votorantim Cup

The Corinthians Under-15 team is already playing its first competition of the 2022 season: the Copa Votorantim. This Saturday, Timãozinho entered the field and beat Goiás 2-1.

Coach Carlos Pimenta started Corinthians with Nicollas; Lorenzo, João G., Miguel; Molina, Caraguá, Lucas, Ricardo; Kauan, Thiaguinho, Dieguinho. On the bench, the coach had Cauã, Rafa, Vitinho, Dieguinho, Ortiz, Teixeirão, Odara, Luca, Gui Negão.

The match was busy from the first minutes, when Kauan tried to score for Corinthians and Goiás responded shortly thereafter. The opening 20 minutes were dominated by Timão, who opened the scoring shortly after.

Molina was responsible for the free kick near the area and sent the ball straight into the goal, opening the scoring. The first stage had no more good opportunities and came to an end with the Corinthians advantage by one goal.

In the second half, Goiás didn’t take long to equalize and with ten minutes the score was even again. Two minutes later, however, Timão was back in front of the marker in another free kick, this time with Kauan.

After an eventful start to the second stage, Corinthians continued to dominate the game, but did not hit the net again. Thus, the match came to an end at 2 to 1. Timãozinho returns to the field this Sunday, at 10 am, when they face Ferroviária.

