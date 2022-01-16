Corinthians wants to hire Arthur Cabral and counts on sponsorship

Alvinegra board believes that only one striker is missing to close the main squad for 2022

Corinthians has all its strength in the ball market to look for a striker, aiming for the 2022 season. Since the end of last year, strong names have been speculated at the club, such as Luis Suárez, Edinson Cavani and Diego Costa, who awaits his termination with Atlético-MG.

With big names being hired last season, such as Róger Guedes, Willian, Renato Augusto and Giuliano, the board was more modest for this year, hiring Paulinho, who was in Arab football and left-back Bruno Melo, who was at Fortaleza, for a one-year loan.

According to ‘GE’, Corinthians now aims to hire Arthur Cabral to solve the ‘problem’ of shirt 9. The player was speculated at Barcelona at the end of last year and lives a great phase in Basel, being even summoned by the coach Tite, for the Brazilian National Team in 2021. He has 27 goals in 31 matches.

The values ​​are considered high, as Basel only accepts one sale. With that, the club has the help of sponsorship from Taunsa, which wants a ”9” for Alvinegro. Two teams from Europe have expressed interest in the player this week: Russia’s Zenit and Germany’s Wolfsburg.