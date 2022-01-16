Coutinho debuts well and Aston Villa draws with United without CR7

Aston Villa hosted Manchester United today, in the Premier League, and sought a 2-2 draw after Philippe Coutinho took the field in the second half and changed the game. Bruno Fernandes scored both of United’s goals. Ramsey, after Coutinho’s move, scored for Aston Villa and Philippe Coutinho, four minutes later, tied the match. The result maintained the home team’s winning streak, as they haven’t beaten Manchester United at Villa Park since 1995, or 23 games.

With the tie, both Aston Villa and Manchester United are in the same position and can still be overtaken. Manchester United’s next game will be against Brentford next Wednesday at 7pm. Aston Villa, meanwhile, visit Everton on Saturday at 9:30am.

first warm time

Manchester United had a lot of possession in the attacking field and commanded the pace of the game in the first half, arriving very strongly on the left side of the attack with Alex Telles. In a kick from outside the area by Bruno Fernandes five minutes into the first half, Emiliano Martínez made a gross mistake and Manchester United opened the scoring.

Aston Villa were harmless and failed to build plays in the first half of the game, but Manchester United gave in, little by little, allowing Aston Villa to bother and have good chances at the end of the first half, finishing the first half better than the visitors.

Grotesque flaw by Emiliano Martínez

Remember the talkative Argentine goalkeeper at the Copa America? He is Emiliano Martínez, goalkeeper of Aston Villa, and he failed badly in a shot by Bruno Fernandes from outside the area. Martínez tried to fit the ball, which was relatively weak and on top of him, but ended up letting the ball go under his legs five minutes into the first half.

hectic second half

With both teams willing to change the score, the second half was busier and with both teams constantly looking to attack, but with Aston Villa attacking more and creating more opportunities.

At 21 of the second half, even though they were better, Aston Villa made a mistake in the ball out, Fred recovered, already in the offensive field, and played for Bruno Fernandes, who finished with great force and high to extend. Soon after, Philippe Coutinho entered the field.

The entry of the Brazilian changed the game. Aston Villa, which was already better on the pitch, started to arrive with more quality and organization in Manchester United’s area and Philippe Coutinho participated directly in Aston Villa’s first goal and scored the second goal of the home team, who continued to press, while Manchester United withdrew.

Coutinho and Cristiano Ronaldo debut

With many Brazilian flags at the stadium, Coutinho was greatly welcomed and welcomed by the Aston Villa fans, who did not hide their excitement at the Brazilian’s arrival to the team.

Coutinho had not played an official match since mid-December and trained only three days at the new club, even so, Steven Gerrard put Coutinho on the field in the 21st minute of the second half and did very well, creating the play for Aston Villa’s first goal and scoring the team’s equalizing goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo was not even listed for the match against Aston Villa, making it the second consecutive game he has missed due to a hip injury. Rashford and Wan-Bissaka were also absent from the United side, as were McTominay and Pogba.

Gerrard key in Coutinho’s return

Philippe Coutinho left Barcelona on loan and agreed to return to the Premier League, where he presented his best football, to play for Aston Villa, a team led by Steven Gerrard, with whom he shared a dressing room while defending Liverpool.

Gerrard, by the way, was instrumental in Coutinho’s decision to choose Aston Villa, as they had a great relationship as Liverpool teammates.

Cristiano Ronaldo dissatisfied?

The Portuguese striker made some statements revealing annoyance with the current position of Manchester United in the table, which entered the match in seventh place and is very far from the leaders of the championship.

According to the Daily Star, English newspaper, Cristiano Ronaldo even gave Manchester United an “ultimatum” in the search for a coach and may be leaving the team, even though he arrived just five months ago.

FACT SHEET Aston Villa 2×2 Manchester United

Competition: English Championship.

Date: 01/15/2022

Hour: 2:30 pm (from Brasilia).

Place: Villa Park (ING).

yellow cards: Digne (AVL). Bruno Fernandes (MUN).

Aston Villa goal: Ramsey, at 32 of the second half and Philippe Coutinho, at 36.

Manchester United goals: Bruno Fernandes at five in the first half and at 21 in the second.

Aston Villa lineup: Martínez; Cash, Konsa (Hause), Mings and Digne; Sanson (Philippe Coutinho), Douglas Luiz and Ramsey; Watkins, Ings (Chukwuemeka) and Buendia. Coach: Steven Gerrard.

Manchester United lineup: From Gea; Diogo Dalot, Lindelof, Varane and Alex Telles; Fred, Matic and Bruno Fernandes (Donny van de Beek); Greenwood (Lingard), Elanga (Jadon Sancho) and Cavani. Coach: Ralph Rangnick.