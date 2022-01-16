Covid-19: 5 doubts about the pandemic that we still haven’t solved

It may seem like yesterday, but the Sars-CoV-2 virus — which causes covid-19 — was discovered by us in December 2019, that is, it has been more than 2 years since this disease began to spread around the world and changed our lives completely. Since then, however, many questions remain unanswered.

The more questions that seem to be resolved, the more new questions arise to be resolved. And even in the midst of a scientific race to find explanations, we are still blindfolded to some key data. That’s why we made a list with five questions about the pandemic that still haven’t been answered after so long. Look!

1. The origin of the virus

(Source: Pixabay)

In February 2021, a team from the World Health Organization (WHO) traveled to China to do more research on the virus that causes Covid-19. The endeavor concluded that it probably originated in bats, but more studies would still be needed to finalize the topic.

The investigation concluded that it is “extremely unlikely” that the virus reached the population after a laboratory incident. Even so, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said his team faced obstacles such as lack of data and transparency from China during the process. According to experts, it is possible that the origin of Sars-CoV-2 will never be identified.

2. Infectious dose

(Source: Pixabay)

How much virus do we need to inhale to be infected? This is an answer that is still unclear when we talk about Sars-CoV-2. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the infectious dose has not yet been established.

In a virus like Influenza, it only takes 10 virus particles to be infected. For other viruses, such as Mers, it takes thousands of particles to cause contagion. In the case of covid-19, we know that it is a very contagious disease, but we don’t know if this is because it has a low infectious dose or because infected people release large amounts of virus into the air.

3. Level of antibodies needed to prevent infection

(Source: Pixabay)

The amount of antibodies a person needs to have to be considered protected against covid-19 is something we still don’t know definitively. This would be a sign that the individual would be protected against the disease or infection and also a fundamental fact in the fight against the virus.

In addition, knowing the amount of antibodies needed to prevent the disease could help in the vaccination process, since we would know who is most vulnerable, which would allow more efficient vaccination for immunocompromised people.

4. More severe and prolonged illness in some people

(Source: Pixabay)

We know that Covid-19 can cause a variety of symptoms, such as headache, fever, disorientation, nausea and vomiting — and even loss of smell and taste. However, there are still not many explanations for why some people develop a more serious version of the disease and others do not.

Age and risk groups are among the strongest correlations for serious illness, but that doesn’t mean people outside these groups aren’t exposed either. Also, we still don’t have information as to why some people get sick for longer periods of time than others.

5. Emergence of new variants

(Source: Pixabay)

Over the last few years, we have observed the emergence of variants such as delta and omicron. Viruses are ever-changing, and sometimes these mutations result in new strains of disease that quickly come and go. In 2 years, covid-19 has presented 5 “worrying variants”, according to the WHO.

Does this mean that we will have new variants ahead? According to experts, the longer the pandemic lasts and the more people continue to go unvaccinated, it is likely that the virus will continue to spread and mutate, but we have no way of predicting the answers to that.