Covid-19: Brazil receives 2nd batch of Pfizer vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 years | Campinas and Region

Brazil received this Sunday (16) the second batch of Pfizer vaccines against Covid-19 for children aged 5 to 11 years. According to the US pharmaceutical company, the shipment has 1,248,000 doses and was expected to arrive at Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas (SP), at 3:50 am, but arrived late, around 9:00 am.

Pfizer confirmed the arrival of the batch at 11 am this Sunday. The flight with immunizations left Amsterdam, Netherlands, and the vaccines were unloaded at the airport with the help of the IRS and the Federal Police. Then there will be transport to a distribution center of the Ministry of Health, in Guarulhos (SP), before deliveries to the states.

Covid vaccination for children starts in the states

The number of doses of the second batch is the same as the first, which arrived in the country on January 13. In addition, Pfizer, through an advisory, confirmed that the company plans to send over 1,818,000 vaccines to Brazil on January 27, which should bring the total delivered in the month to 4,314,000.

Indigenous Davi Seremramiwe Xavante, 8 years old, was the first child vaccinated against Covid-19 in Brazil. He received the dose on Friday, during a symbolic event organized by the government of São Paulo.

2 of 3 Davi Seremramiwe Xavante was the first child vaccinated in Brazil against Covid-19 — Photo: ALOISIO MAURICIO/FOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Davi Seremramiwe Xavante was the first child vaccinated in Brazil against Covid-19 — Photo: ALOISIO MAURICIO/FOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Immunization for children

The states began to organize themselves for the vaccination schedule. The government of São Paulo, for example, announced on Wednesday the opening of pre-registration for the beginning of the immunization of children.

WHAT DAY COMES? See how the distribution in the states will be

See how the vaccination of children against Covid will work

On January 10, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, informed that Pfizer will bring forward the delivery of 600,000 doses of vaccines for children. With that, the total immunizations planned for January rises from 3.7 million, initially estimated, to 4.3 million. See the schedule below:

Thursday (13) – 1,248,000 doses (batch 1)

– 1,248,000 doses (batch 1) Sunday (16) – 1,248,000 doses (batch 2)

January 27 – 1,818,000 doses (lot 3)

According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography Statistics (IBGE), Brazil has about 20.5 million children in this age group covered by vaccination.

The sending of doses is part of the agreement signed on November 29 between the federal government and the pharmaceutical company, which stipulates the availability of 100 million doses to Brazil throughout 2022.

The negotiation also provides that the Ministry of Health will have the option of increasing the number of doses scheduled to be delivered to the country by up to 50 million additional vaccines, bringing the total number to 150 million doses this year.

“The contract provides for the possibility of supplying modified versions of the immunizer, which may eventually be developed if necessary, and versions for different age groups, as requested by the Ministry of Health”, says a note from Pfizer.

Ana Escobar: ‘The whole world already knows that the vaccine is safe for children’

According to the government, childhood vaccination will take place:

in descending order of age (from the oldest to the youngest children), with priority for those with comorbidity or permanent disability and for quilombola and indigenous children;

without the need for written authorization, provided that the father, mother or guardian accompanies the child at the time of vaccination;

with an interval of eight weeks – a period longer than that provided for in the package insert, of three weeks.

3 of 3 Pfizer vaccine bottles in pediatric version (orange) and from 12 years old (purple) — Photo: Tobias Schwarz/AFP Pfizer vaccine vials in pediatric version (orange) and from 12 years old (purple) — Photo: Tobias Schwarz/AFP

The vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years has differences from the one applied to adults. Therefore, the federal government acquired a specific version of the product with different dosages and vials (pictured above), despite the fact that the active ingredient is the same.

The same authorization for use has already been granted by the FDA and the EMA (U.S. and European Union health regulatory agencies).

In October 2021, Pfizer reported that the vaccine is safe and over 90.7% effective at preventing infections in children ages 5 to 11. The study followed 2,268 children ages 5 to 11 who received two doses of the vaccine or placebo, three weeks apart. The infant immunizer is produced in Puurs, Belgium.

From December 24 to January 2, anyone can participate, by filling out an online form, in the consultation that, according to the folder, was open to “duly substantiated contributions”.

Already on January 3, Queiroga anticipated that pediatric doses would arrive in Brazil in the second half of this month. Without presenting an application schedule, the minister also said that the vaccine will be available to parents who want to immunize their children.

The following day, the Ministry of Health presented the results of the public consultation and also invited entities and professionals related to the subject to a public hearing. Medical and scientific societies have advocated vaccinating children.