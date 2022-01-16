Covid shook democracy in more than half of Latin America







Man in mask walks in front of virus illustration 03/08/2020 REUTERS/Phil Noble photo: Reuters

The covid-19 pandemic has deepened uncertainty and instability in Latin America for the second year in a row, being used by governments to restrict civil liberties. In the last year, more than half of the countries in the region saw their democracy indices deteriorate, raising a warning sign for the future.

The finding is from the second edition of the Latin America Political Risk Index, from the Centro de Estudios Internacionales of the Catholic University of Chile (CEIUC). The document, which is intended to be a guide for public and private decision-making, points out that the region is currently experiencing a triple crisis: of governability, of expectations and of certainties – all aggravated by the pandemic.

The health crisis has aggravated the already existing crises in Latin America, such as unemployment, inequality and poverty, in addition to concentrating one third of deaths from the disease in the world, according to the document. But it was also used as “an opportunity for certain governments to concentrate more power and misuse states of emergency”, he says. “New authoritarianisms have emerged in impatient, distrustful societies that have been hit hard by the health emergency.”

As examples of democratic deterioration, the index cites the problems of governance in Peru and Ecuador, the attacks on electoral bodies in Brazil, El Salvador and Mexico and corruption scandals as Pandora Papers in Chile, Colombia and Ecuador. In addition, the text speaks of “populist trends in El Salvador and Brazil”.

“During the pandemic, although the number of democracies remained unchanged, more than half of the countries experienced erosion in their elemental characteristics, leading hybrid regimes to become autocratic and dictatorships to consolidate”, states the index.

“Most governments in the region have resorted to states of emergency to deal with the pandemic,” says Daniel Zovatto, a researcher at CEIUC and one of the editors of the index. “While some governments used these measures within the limits set by laws or constitutions, several others abused them.”

“The main negative consequences of the misuse of these emergency measures include: greater concentration of powers in the Executive, the undue restriction of the exercise of human rights, frequent attacks on the independence of the Judiciary and supervisory bodies, attacks and persecution of journalists and the media. and increasing and inappropriate use of the military for tasks that are not its own.”

The index was published last Tuesday, 11, in the Chilean capital, and had the participation of 1,144 citizens, 170 experts from Latin America and the Caribbean, including former presidents, regional authorities and academics.

fast rewind

The democratic erosion observed by the researchers occurred in a very short period of time. “We finished writing the report in August 2021, and in the short eight-month period since December 2020, events have taken place in several countries in the region that, in most cases, have deepened the deterioration of democracy,” Zovatto said.

During this period, the researcher cites the antidemocratic outbursts of the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, to silence opponents and the judiciary, and also the repression of protests in Cuba. “And, since we finalized the document until now, new events have occurred that confirm the trend of democratic erosion and deterioration, among them, the electoral farce that took place on November 7 in Nicaragua, orchestrated by the family dictatorship of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo.”

The most dramatic case, he points out, is that of El Salvador, which was considered a medium-performing democracy in 2019, dropped in 2020 to a low-performing one and in 2021 became a hybrid regime.

“President Bukele and the Legislative Assembly, under their absolute control, have forcefully attacked the rule of law through measures such as the full dismissal of the magistrates of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice and the Attorney General, as well as the expulsion of journalists belonging to the media who criticize the government and the increase in pressure and harassment on civil society organizations”, the study points out.

Then comes Brazil, which, despite having maintained the status of failed democracy that it has maintained since the end of the military dictatorship, was the country that recorded the highest number of categories with democratic disabilities. According to Zovatto, in the Brazilian case, democratic declines have been occurring gradually since 2016.

“Since 2016, the country has been experiencing a process of democratic backsliding as a result, in particular, of declines seen in terms of government control and civil liberties,” the study states. Guatemala, Bolivia and Colombia are also among the biggest concerns.

In addition to the democratic decline in levels of government, the index also points to the lack of trust of populations in democratic institutions. A survey conducted in October 2021 by the organization Latinobarómetro showed that in 2020, 51% of people did not care if their government was democratic, as long as it solved their problems.

Ten political risks for 2022

In addition to democratic erosion, the index points to nine more political risks to be faced this year. Among them: climate change and water scarcity, social protests and violence, migration crisis, illicit economies, political polarization, falling foreign investment, regional irrelevance, cybercrime and the rise of China.

“Latin America will face another complex year”, warns the document. “The levels of uncertainty, volatility, political risk and polarization will remain high. In turn, populism, anti-elite sentiment and xenophobic nationalism will remain present and the combination of all these will make governance increasingly complex.”

Social protests marked the year 2021, after having decreased almost entirely in 2020 as a result of the pandemic. In large part, these protests have returned precisely in response to worsening living conditions during the health emergency.

According to the index, the lack of satisfactory response from governments has frustrated younger populations, leading to reactions. However, many of these protests were marked by violent responses by governments, which raises the alarm for the increase in regional instability.

“In 2020, with the arrival of the pandemic, most of the protests were sent to quarantine”, recalls Zovatto. “This created the false sense that social protests were a thing of the past. But in 2021, in several countries, including Paraguay, Peru and especially Colombia, they have re-emerged with particular violence.”

He warns that if governments fail to adequately manage citizens’ expectations and demands and provide effective responses, new waves of protests, similar to those of 2019, could resurge with force in the region.

Likewise, the growing political polarization raises concerns about the electoral cycle that the region is experiencing. According to the index, the risk is the increased use of disinformation campaigns that bet on extreme polarization and erode democratic foundations.

This year, Brazil, Costa Rica and Colombia have presidential elections and tend to polarize. According to Zovatto, the evolution of economic and social indicators in the coming years will be fundamental, especially in the midst of this electoral supercycle, to assess the impact of democratic deterioration.

Finally, the document ends by analyzing the impacts of the increasing projection of the China in Latin America. Unlike other economic and diplomatic partners, such as the United States and Europe, China does not impose democratic and human rights conditions on its relations. Therefore, this deterioration can favor the entry of the Asian giant, in the same way that its intense participation in already unstable countries can be a complicating factor for the democratic recovery.

“China is gradually positioning itself as the most important trading partner in terms of trade, investment and financing, as well as in the area of ​​infrastructure. Vaccine and mask diplomacy in the midst of a pandemic has also worked in its favor,” says Zovatto. .

“The Biden government could take advantage of the Summit of the Americas, which will be held this year and will host the United States, to seek to reposition itself in the region with a proactive and positive agenda, which in turn is supported by its Build Back Better World initiative, with the objective of counterbalance China’s growing influence in Latin America. But nothing guarantees that it will be successful.”