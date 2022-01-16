Crato mayor posts photo in support of Vinicius

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago

Zé Ailton (PT), mayor of Crato – CE, was another one to surrender to the hype of Vinicius, the first big phenomenon of “BBB 22”. The brother was the first member of “Pipoca” to reach the expressive mark of 1 million followers on Instagram.

The politician used his Instagram to post a photo of the boy and declare his support.

“There’s cratense in the most watched house in Brazil! And here we are already cheering for our representative at BBB 22, Vinicius. Good luck and much success, boy!”, wrote the mayor of the city, receiving support in the comments, where else city ​​residents declared cheering for the young man.

Vyni amused the fans of the show right away, with the call and some information released by the official website of the GShow, such as that he had sold a bottle of kitchen gas from his own home to be able to go to the singer Anitta’s show.

In the “Poll UOL“, he also appears as the favorite to win the competition among the participants of the group “Pipoca”, the anonymous who signed up to participate in the reality.

Decoration ready for BBB 22: check out the details of the house

The home of BBB 22 - Globo/ Sergio Zalis

1 / 23

BBB 22’s home

Globo released images and showed details of the BBB 22’s house. In addition to external areas, the records also show the decorations of the bedrooms, kitchens, living room and other environments.

Globo/ Sergio Zalis

