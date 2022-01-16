Cravo e a Rosa fulfills its mission at Globo, but Record dominates in trouble spots · TV News

The fourth rerun of the soap opera O Cravo e a Rosa (2000) is already able to fulfill what Globo expected of it: regain the lead in the 2 pm band against Record. Walcyr Carrasco’s plot dominates the audience in most of the capitals of Brazil, but has not yet reversed the game in cities that are long-standing problems for the broadcaster. In Salvador and Goiânia, Edir Macedo’s TV takes the lead.

According to figures from the PNT (National Television Panel), which measures the national television audience in the 15 main cities in Brazil, obtained exclusively by the TV news, the plot starring Eduardo Moscovis and Adriana Esteves has averaged 10.1 points since its debut on December 6 of last year. Record adds 8.6 in the period.

The best performance in history so far is in Rio de Janeiro, where the chapters reach 14 points. In addition, the telenovela leads in São Paulo, Porto Alegre, Curitiba, Florianópolis, Fortaleza, Recife, Belém and Manaus.

But the war is far from being won by Globo. Even due to the strength of Balanço Geral and A Hora da Venenosa in other regions, Record manages to impose itself and win the telenovela with an advantage in Campinas, Belo Horizonte, Vitória, Goiânia, Distrito Federal and Salvador.

The capitals of Goiás and Bahia are places where Globo faces historical problems and loses leadership at different times. In the late afternoon, for example, the soap opera Nos Tempos do Imperador became a customer of Cidade Alerta de Goiânia, shown from 6:00 pm to 7:15 pm.

In São Paulo, of the 28 clashes since the telenovela debuted, Venenosa lost 27 times. Globo has not achieved such a large number of wins in the time slot since Vale a Pena Ver de Novo left the track at the end of 2013.

Cravo e a Rosa is on the air until the middle of the year. The next telenovela to be reprized has not yet been defined, and the choice depends on audience results. Only six and seven stories can enter the range. The trend is for another 6pm hit to replace the serial.