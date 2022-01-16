Cravo e a Rosa passes the tractor in the competition and revives Globo’s grid

The Carnation and the Rose is a case to be studied by TV lovers. With more than 20 years since its original airing, the period soap opera yields the most positive audience and repercussion on the networks better than soap operas currently on unpublished exhibition.

In the last week, between January 3rd and 7th, the production written by Walcyr Carrasco obtained an average of 13.6 points. The year’s record was recorded on the 3rd, 14 points, the same average as on the 4th and 7th. On the 5th and 6th, the telenovela reached an average of 13 points.

This contributed greatly to the good performance of later novels. Clone, in Vale a Pena Ver De Novo, won an average of 16 points over the five working days of last week. In the previous week, the average was 14.6 points.

In the final stretch, Malhação – Sonhos rose to an average of 16 points. The best average was reached on day 5, with 17 average points. In the previous week, the index was an average of 14.8 points.

In the Emperor’s Times, in audience crisis, it had the best week since the beginning of October. Last week, the average was 17.7 points. Between September 27 and October 2, the average was 18.7 points.

Record of The Carnation and the Rose

At the beginning of the year, O Cravo e a Rosa arrived in force. On January 4, the telenovela starring Adriana Esteves and Du Moscovis, from 2:44 pm to 3:19 pm, O Cravo e a Rosa had 13.9 average points, 14.9 peak points and 28% share, that is, of 100 televisions on, almost 30 were tuned to the leading TV.

At the beginning of the second week of January, on the 10th, from 2:42 pm to 3:20 pm, the feuilleton recorded 12.3 average points, 13.0 peak points and 26% of televisions tuned. In the two days, the plot had more audience than all the productions shown on Record or SBT.

Did you like the content? Follow @rd1oficial on Instagram and RD1.com.br on Facebook to keep up with the latest celebrity news.