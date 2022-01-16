Crocodile Muse is attacked by reptile. See the video! | bizarre | Online Diary

Crocodiles can be scary. Some males can reach 7 meters in length and weigh up to 1500 kg. Giant and fierce, they can attack anyone who comes close.

This is what happened in Gatorland, a theme park in Florida, in the United States. Savannah Boan, a zookeeper specializing in crocodiles, was attacked by one of her animals. She was working quietly when the crocodile Ricardo approached and attacked her.

Check out the moment of the attack:

The reptile just didn’t say that this wasn’t the real Savannah, but a cardboard replica. In a good mood, the caregiver posted the video on her instagram with the caption: “That time Ricardo thought he had me!”.

Getting in on the fun, Savannah’s followers made several funny comments. “He wanted the hat,” said one follower. “Mother are you? Wait… fake mom!” said another good-naturedly.

The post has been viewed more than 280,000 times and has surpassed 25,000 likes.

Despite the attack, Savannah is known on social media as “the muse of the crocodiles”. In her videos she shows that she gets along very well with the animals she takes care of.

See too!

Piranha attack is recorded on Pará beach

Video: Biologist suffers attack from pythons while feeding them

The stories of people who escaped animal attacks