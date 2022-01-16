Cruzeiro agrees to hire Rafael Cabral; see agreement details

Cruzeiro begins to move in the transfer market. THE GOAL confirms that the Minas Gerais club concluded the hiring of Brazilian goalkeeper Rafael Cabral. He was at Reading, in England’s second division, and should stay at Toca da Raposa for three years.

The transfer takes effect immediately and Rafael should arrive in Belo Horizonte in the next few days to sign the contract with his new club.

The archer will have salary of BRL 300 thousand per month, in addition to R$ 1.8 million worth of gloves, which will be paid during the term of the contract. In addition, if Raposa gets access to Serie A in 2022, the contract stipulates a salary readjustment and special award for the goalkeeper.

In addition, it was agreed that the athlete’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, will have a commission of 300 thousand euros for the negotiation, an amount around R$ 1.9 million.

At 31 years old, the native athlete from Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo, will return to defending the shirt of a Brazilian team.

After being revealed by Santos, he participated in the conquests of Libertadores da América, in 2011, in addition to the Copa do Brasil, in 2010, and the Recopa Sul-Americana, in 2012.

In 2013, he was sold to Napoli. After five years at the club, he moved to Sampdoria, also from Italy, until he was signed by Reading, from England, in 2019.