Curitiba suspends scheduling of elective care in Health Units

The accelerated growth in the number of Covid-19 cases and the expansion of vaccination against the disease, with the start of immunization of children and application of the 3rd and 4th dose to specific audiences, made the City Hall of Curitiba reorganize the service structure . Among the changes is the suspension of scheduling appointments and elective exams, those non-emergency, in Health Units next week. The orientation is that in the next few days the population will only look for the units to attend to situations that really cannot wait.

Photo: Curitiba City Hall

The Municipal Health Department reported that a temporary reorganization of care in the units was necessary as of next Monday (17). The change is to direct efforts to combat the new coronavirus in the capital and at the same time continue with other essential services to the population.

The changes include, at this stage, the expansion of vaccination sites against covid-19 and the implementation of vaccination sites against covid-19 exclusively for children.

The new service format will continue over the next week and may be maintained for longer in case the scenario continues to worsen.

In addition to the high demand for care for people with mild respiratory symptoms, next week there is also an estimate of the large public to receive the vaccine against covid-19.

Curitiba will start the application of the fourth dose for immunosuppressed next Monday (1/17) and is getting ready to start vaccinating children. In addition to the continuity of the general vaccination of the population with application of the first and second dose and booster.

How will it work

To enable this expansion of immunization capacity and reduce the movement of people in health services, the City will suspend the scheduling of consultations and elective exams in Health Units next week. Only acute and urgent cases will be treated.

The monitoring of pregnant women and the dispensing of medicines will also continue to be carried out. Routine vaccination will continue in specific health units for this service.

During this period, dentistry will only attend cases of urgency and dental emergencies.

Collective calls such as physical activity groups, diabetics, hypertensive and others will be temporarily suspended. Chronic patients with decompensation should seek care, as they qualify as an emergency case.

Chronic patients monitored by health units already had their prescriptions renewed at the end of the year, when the teams carry out collective efforts to update these patients’ routine consultations.

exclusive service

With the reorganization, 12 health units will continue with exclusive care for people with flu and influenza symptoms, and emergency cases. There will be no vaccinations at these locations.

Another 10 units will work exclusively for vaccination of the National Vaccination Calendar of the Ministry of Health. They will immunize against all diseases, including against influenza (flu). Medicines will also be dispensed at these locations.

For vaccination against covid-19, 27 health units will be destined, 10 of which will serve only children, to meet Anvisa’s regulations, that vaccination of children must be done in separate places and with adequate structure. Another 17 will continue with the vaccination schedule against covid-19 for people aged 12 and over.

With the change, professionals can be reallocated to reinforce care to nearby units and vaccination sites and all professionals in these places will reinforce care in the rest of the network.

new service

Those who had as a reference unit any of the units whose service will be relocated in this period and can check on the City Hall and Health website which becomes their new reference unit at this time (where they should seek, for example, medicines, dressing materials , colostomy bags and all other services normally provided by the unit).

mild cases

Once again, the Municipal Health Department also oriented people with mild symptoms to give preference to the service by the Central 3350-9000 before going to a health service. By phone, you can have your case evaluated by health professionals, with the necessary referrals and schedule of exam collection in the right period.

The center is open from 8 am to 8 pm, including Saturdays and Sundays. In this channel, anyone who suspects that they have been contaminated by covid-19 or the flu will be attended by health professionals without leaving home and without the risk of contaminating or being contaminated by the virus when seeking face-to-face care.

The person may also have the indication and schedule of an exam for the most appropriate date, which should be done between the third and fifth day of the onset of symptoms. Collection should not be immediate, as the chances of a false negative increase due to the low viral load.

Through the Central, it is possible to receive professional guidance, prescription of medication to treat symptoms and also receive the isolation term, all without the need to leave the comfort of home.