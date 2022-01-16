daily average of inpatients exceeds August’s numbers

After five months, the daily average of new patients hospitalized for covid-19 in the state of São Paulo exceeded 1,000. For this data, suspected and confirmed cases that require ICU (Intensive Care Unit) beds in public and private hospitals are counted.

According to information from the Covid Census of the State Health Department, yesterday São Paulo welcomed 1,004 patients in need of ICU care. Today, that number has risen to 1,044. The average has been rising since the beginning of December.

Thus, the state has 44.9% of occupied covid-19 beds. In the metropolitan region of São Paulo, 52.5% of the ICU for the virus is being used.

Before, the most recent date on which the state had demanded more than a thousand beds for the coronavirus was on August 10, 2021, when São Paulo recorded 1,002 cases of this type.

Data from the State Department of Health is independent of information from Ministry of Health platforms and, therefore, was not affected by the hacker attack on federal government websites in December 2021.

Vaccine reduces the number of deaths

The wave of omicron that hits Brazil has contributed to the high number of infected with covid-19. Vaccination, however, has been shown to be effective in containing the number of deaths caused by the disease.

A Datafolha survey released today showed that nine out of ten Brazilians claimed to have contracted the coronavirus when they were without the complete vaccine cycle or before taking the first dose of the immunizer.

Brazil recorded 49,000 new known positive tests of covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Up since December 29, the moving average of cases today stood at 68,074. The data are from the consortium of press vehicles, from which the UOL is part.

The numbers may be underreported because the pandemic data in Brazil is still impacted by the hacker attack on the Ministry of Health’s systems.

In the last 24 hours, 160 deaths were recorded. In all, 621,000 people have already lost their lives as a result of covid-19 in the country.