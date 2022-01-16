Daily average of new hospitalizations by Covid is above a thousand in SP for the 1st time since August | São Paulo

The state of São Paulo once again registered more than a thousand new hospitalizations for Covid-19 per day for the first time since August. The indicator counts patients with suspected or confirmed disease in infirmary and ICU beds, both in the public and private network.

This Saturday (15), the daily average of new admissions is 1,044. On Friday (14), it was 1,004. Before that, the last time the state had recorded values ​​above a thousand was on August 10, 2021, with 1,002 (see in the chart below).

Respiratory Syndrome increases 135% in Brazil, says Fiocruz

City of SP prioritizes Covid testing for risk group

The survey was carried out by g1 with data from the Covid Census from the State Department of Health. The system is unique to the state of São Paulo and was not affected by the blackout of the Ministry of Health, which still affects the disclosure of the numbers of cases and deaths from the disease.

With the advancement of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the average of the total number of ICU patients increased again in the state in December 2021, after 6 months of uninterrupted decline.

The total number of patients admitted to wards also doubled in the state in January, rising from 1,712 on December 29 to 3,413 on January 11.

After the worsening of hospitalizations, Governor João Doria (PSDB) recommended that musical events, parties and football games be held with 70% of the public and with proof of vaccination, but ruled out new restrictions for commerce and services.

according to g1 reported exclusively, São Paulo has notified divergent numbers of new cases of Covid, which may be much higher than those reported.

Hospitalization of unvaccinated

2 of 3 Health team takes care of a patient hospitalized with Covid-19 in the ICU of Hospital Emílio Ribas, in São Paulo, on March 17, 2021 — Photo: Miguel Schincariol / AFP A healthcare team takes care of a patient hospitalized with Covid-19 in the ICU of Hospital Emílio Ribas, in São Paulo, on March 17, 2021 – Photo: Miguel Schincariol / AFP

Among patients hospitalized with Covid-19 at Hospital Emílio Ribas, in São Paulo, 76% do not have a complete vaccination against the disease, informed the State Health Department this Saturday (15).

The hospital, which is a reference in the treatment of contagious diseases, has 50 hospitalized patients in a ward or Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with suspected or confirmed Covid-19. Of these, 38 patients were not vaccinated or did not complete the immunization.

For the survey, the state government considered the amount of doses indicated for each individual in the current calendar. So, for patients who took the second dose more than four months ago but have not yet received the booster dose, vaccination was considered incomplete. The same criterion was used for those who received the single dose (Janssen vaccine) more than two months ago and did not take the booster.

In the case of immunosuppressed patients, the booster dose should be taken 28 days after the last dose of the vaccine schedule (second dose or single dose), and a fourth dose should be given four months after the booster.

Information on vaccination against Covid-19 is one of the fields that health professionals can fill in when notifying the Ministry of Health of the hospitalization of a patient with coronavirus in the Sivep-Gripe system, a national tool used to count serious cases of the disease.

However, in the state of São Paulo, data up to December 2021 show that a large part of the records of critically ill patients do not have the vaccination field filled in. Because of this, the calculation of the percentage of vaccinated among all those hospitalized with Covid in the state is compromised, since only a portion of the chips brings this information. Despite this, some private and public hospitals, such as Emílio Ribas, do their own monitoring.

The state of São Paulo notified, in January, proportionally fewer new Covid-19 cases than there were before the data blackout Ministry of Health. The same did not occur with other populous states. (see below). The drop in proportion gives evidence that the data currently released by the state does not show all cases of Covid registered in the SUS systems.

The only other state in which the same divergence was verified, among the six most populous is Bahia, which admitted problems in extracting data of the Ministry of Health’s systems in its latest epidemiological bulletin.

Progress of the pandemic in the world worries experts

From the beginning of the pandemic until December 10, 2021 – the date when the Ministry of Health’s data blackout began -, the state of São Paulo had 4.4 million of confirmed cases of Covid, which represents 20% of the country’s total in the same period (22.1 million). The percentage of cases corresponds to the total percentage of the population of the state in relation to the population of the country, which is also 20%.

In the period from December 11, 2021 until this Wednesday (12), the state of SP only notified 33,347 new cases, which represents 6.3% of the total of 532,943 registered in the country.

According to researcher Márcio Bittencourt, master in public health and professor at the University of Pittsburgh, the abrupt drop in the proportion of the state of São Paulo within the total number of cases raises suspicions of problems in the data. For him, the increase in hospitalizations shows that government cases are below the real number.

“Just look at hospitalizations in the state, which are increasing: there is a lot of case missing [no balanço do governo de São Paulo”, disse Bittencourt.

Para Paulo Inácio Prado, pesquisador do Observatório Covid-BR e do Instituto de Biologia da USP, a mudança na proporção de casos em SP “é um forte indício de um problema na consolidação dos dados feita pelo estado”.

“É muito grave que os dados oficiais do estado mais populoso do Brasil levantem esta dúvida, sem uma explicação ainda”, disse Prado.

“Outra explicação seria termos muito menos casos em SP do que nos demais [estados] but in the current wave caused by the omicron, this is unreasonable. Finally, we could have a problem with the notification of cases by the municipalities, but public data from the capital show that this is not happening, and that it is also possible to correct the problem of compiling the data”, he added.

Experts believe that the high spread of the omicron variant has not yet been fully translated into the numbers of new cases. Therefore, the consortium of press vehicles started to adopt the expression “new known cases”. In addition, to know the real number of cases in the country, it would be necessary to test much more. However, the proportion of cases in each state tends to remain similar to the population of each location.

3 of 3 Patient undergoes Covid-19 detection test at UBS Humaitá, neighborhood of Bela Vista, central region of the city of São Paulo on the morning of this Wednesday (12). — Photo: SUAMY BEYDOUN/AGIF/ESTADÃO CONTENDO Patient takes Covid-19 detection test at UBS Humaitá, neighborhood of Bela Vista, central region of the city of São Paulo on the morning of this Wednesday (12). — Photo: SUAMY BEYDOUN/AGIF/ESTADÃO CONTENDO

Although the State Health Department claims that there are no more problems in extracting the data, it also there is a divergence between the values ​​published by the state and the capital of São Paulo, as revealed by the g1 on Tuesday (11).

Other indicators such as an increase in hospitalizations, waiting lines in hospitals and high demand for Covid tests also indicate that the state faces a new explosion of contamination.