Datafolha: Brazilians who claim to have contracted Covid are twice the official figure | coronavirus

Datafolha research published this Saturday (15) by the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo” reveals that one in four Brazilians aged 16 or over says they have been diagnosed with Covid since the beginning of the pandemic, which represents about 42 million of infected people. The number is almost double the total number of officially registered cases in the country. This is partly due to underreporting of official data.

The survey was conducted by telephone on January 12 and 13, with 2,023 people aged 16 and over in all Brazilian states. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points.

Official records, collected by the press consortium, reached until Thursday (13) 22.8 million confirmed cases for the disease throughout the pandemic period. Brazil registered on Friday (14) a total of 22,925,864 confirmed diagnoses since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Datafolha survey points out that 25% of respondents said they had taken the test that confirmed infection with the virus, which means 41.95 million people have been contaminated since March 2020.

The official data on positive cases gathered by the consortium refer to all ages. Datafolha’s data only indicate infections in people over 16 years old, which points to an underreporting in the country’s statistics.

Datafolha data show that underreporting has increased. The survey points out that 3% of respondents said they had Covid in the last 30 days, which represents 4 million people. The number is six times what the official records of the period indicate, which account for 621,530 positive cases.

Research shows that the number of people with symptoms that may be from Covid in the last 30 days is high. Of those interviewed, 30% said they had a cough and stuffy nose (which represents 50.3 million people), 22% reported having a fever (36.9%) and 9% shortness of breath (15.1 million) in the period .

Datafolha also asked whether respondents were already vaccinated when they contracted the coronavirus. Nine out of ten were not fully vaccinated: 84% had not taken any dose of the vaccine when they were diagnosed with Covid; 7% had only taken the first dose. And 10% had already received at least two doses.

Datafolha also asked whether respondents had tested for Covid in the last 30 days. 17% responded that they did; 78% said they didn’t because they didn’t need it and 5% said they didn’t because they couldn’t find it.

Instability in systems

After the Ministry of Health data blackout, states began to normalize the release of Covid-19 numbers in Brazil on January 4.

On December 12, the ministry reported that the process to recover the records of Brazilians vaccinated against Covid-19 after a hacker attack was completed, without loss of information. But the next day, Minister Marcelo Queiroga said that there was a new hacker attack. The initial forecast of stabilization of the systems, of December 14, was not fulfilled.

In January, the ministry reported that four of its platforms were re-established in December; stated that, on January 7, the integration between local systems and the national data network was normalized, and that the return of access to information was gradual.

According to the folder, the instability in the system did not interfere with the surveillance of cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, such as Covid. It’s the opposite of what researchers say.

“We can’t plan the opening of new hospital services, testing centers, opening new beds and understand the regions where the impact of the new variant is greater”, says Julio Croda, infectologist and researcher at Fiocruz.