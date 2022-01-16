Datena says he will run for Senate and claims to have been ‘true’ in the presidential election

the TV presenter José Luiz Datena returned to show interest in political life. In his program, the presenter, who is affiliated to the PSD, stated that he will be a candidate for the federal Senate for São Paulo in the 2022 elections. This is the fourth consecutive election in which Datena presents himself as a potential candidate.

The statement took place live after provocation by the presenter Fausto Silva, who was in Brasil Urgente to publicize his debut in Band. Fausto stated that he was in the program to find out if Datena would be a candidate. In response, Datena said: “I’m going, I’m going. To be a candidate for the Senate. I can’t say anything else because otherwise they’ll screw me, but that [candidatura ao Senado] I certainly nailed that.”

Fausto declared his support for his friend: “Look at this one. I don’t know how long he stays there, because he’s not hypocritical. Conchavo doesn’t like him.” The support facilitated the confession of Datena, who said she had received a “trip to the presidency of the Republic”. The presenter of Brasil Urgente said that he received guidance to publicize his candidacy for the presidency, but, later, his then party, the PSL, started a merger project with DEM which, according to Datena, ended up harming him.

The disagreement exposed by Datena began in July 2021, when the presenter began to publicly declare his pre-candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic by the PSL, party to which he was affiliated at the time. According to Datena, his candidacy was decided by Luciano Bivar, president of the party. However, in October 2021, the merger of PSL with DEM caused the presenter to lose space in the party.

Datena joined the PSD of Gilberto Kassab in November of the same year. At the time, the party drawing was to have the former governor Geraldo Alckmin (without a party) as a candidate for the government of São Paulo, with Márcio França (PSB) as vice, and Datena as senator.

previous attempts

Datena has been trying to launch her political career for six years. The first attempt was in the 2016 elections, when the presenter thought about running for mayor of São Paulo for the PP. However, after allegations of corruption involving the party emerged, Datena backtracked.

In the following elections, in 2018, Datena confirmed in an interview, including to the Estadão, who was going to run as a candidate for São Paulo for a seat in the Senate for the DEM, but withdrew again. According to the presenter himself, the decision was made after talking to his family, who would have pressured him to give up the “dream”.

In 2020, Datena was quoted as deputy mayor of São Paulo on the reelection slate of Bruno Covas (PSDB). At the time, when declaring the withdrawal, he stated that he chose to listen to the Band station and continue as a presenter during the covid-19 pandemic, when “Band needed its more experienced presenters”. the policy would take place in 2022.