Daughter of Silvio Santos and aunt of Tiago Abravanel, Patrícia is surprised by the presence of her nephew on ‘BBB 22’: ‘I don’t believe it’

Apparently, Tiago Abravanel kept the secret that he would be in the cast of “BBB 22” under lock and key. He did not tell his grandfather, Silvio Santos, or other relatives. Proof of this was the surprise of presenter Patrícia Abravanel, daughter of “Dono do baú” and aunt of Tiago, when she discovered that the artist was among the participants of this edition.

“I can’t believe it! How brave!”, she commented on the web, sharing an image of her nephew.

Read too: Luciano Estevam, from ‘BBB 22’, is bisexual and humorously addresses sexual orientation on the web

Lucas Bissoli, from ‘BBB 22’, tried to be a model and did a sensual shoot

Patricia also said that she was not a viewer of the program. But this time, you will be following the events of the house. “I’ve never watched a ‘BBB’, now I’ll have to watch it”, he said.

She also wished her nephew luck and, of course, declared her support for him. “What courage!!! Imagine the butterflies in his belly. My God! May he surprise us and conquer us even more with his charisma, cheerful and sensitive personality! I’ll be in the crowd and try to keep up! even more for you! Go ahead”.

To the “BBB 22” website, Tiago had declared about the secrecy of his participation: “Grandpa doesn’t know”.

Tiago next to his grandfather, Silvio Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

Tiago Abravanel Photo: Reproduction – INstagram Patrícia Abravanel Photo: Reproduction – Instagram