David, the man who received a pig’s heart: “It was either die or have the transplant”





David Bennett is the name of the first person in the world to receive a transplant made with a pig heart, surgery that we showed earlier this week here at Só Notícia Boa. The 57-year-old patient is doing well, according to doctors accompanying him in Baltimore, in the United States.

But why would a person accept to receive a pig’s heart, ask Internet users worldwide? The answer from David Bennett, who had terminal heart disease, is short and blunt: “It was either die or have this transplant. […] I know it’s a long shot, but it’s my last choice.”

Although doctors don’t know what David’s real chances of survival in the long term are, his transplant was considered the last hope of saving him.

And Bennett hopes his transplant will allow him to continue living, no matter how long.

He was bedridden for six weeks before surgery and hooked up to a machine that kept him alive after he was diagnosed with terminal heart disease.

“I can’t wait to get out of bed once I’ve recovered,” he said last week.

breathing alone

On Monday, the 10th, it was reported that Bennett was already breathing on his own. But it is unclear exactly what will happen from now on.

The pig used in the transplant was genetically modified to eliminate several genes that would have led to the organ being rejected by Bennett’s body, the AFP news agency reported.

David Bennett Jr, the patient’s son, told the Associated Press that the family is in “uncharted territory at this time.” But he added: “He realizes the magnitude of what has been done and really realizes the importance of it.”

The unprecedented surgery

David’s surgery was performed on the 7th and the photo of surgeon Muhammad M. Mohiuddin holding the genetically modified pig heart used in the transplant went around the world.

The transplant was performed at the University of Maryland Medical Center in the United States.

The doctors got a special license from the US medical regulator to perform the procedure, because without it, David Bennett would have died.

“We’ve never done this on a human before and I like to think we’ve given him a better option than continuing his therapy,” said surgeon Bartley Griffith. “But if [ele viverá] a day, week, month, year, I cannot say.”

Because his health was already very poor, he was considered ineligible for a human heart transplant.

Organ shortage crisis

The medical team that performed the transplant celebrated the unprecedented procedure. He said it is the culmination of years of research and could change lives around the world.

In a statement from the University of Maryland School of Medicine, surgeon Bartley Griffith said the surgery brings the world “one step closer to solving the organ shortage crisis”, according to

Today, 17 people die a day in the US waiting for a transplant, with more than 100,000 on the waiting list.

The possibility of using animal organs for the so-called xenotransplantation (transplanting cells, tissues or organs from one species to another) to meet the demand for transplants is a possibility that has been studied for years.

The use of pig heart valves is already common, but the whole heart was the first time.

With information from AP, AFP, DailyMail and NYP