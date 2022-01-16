DefenseNet – NATO – NATO offers arms negotiations with Russia to avoid “real risk” of conflict

NATO said on Wednesday it was willing to talk to Russia about arms control and missile deployment, but would not allow Moscow to veto Ukraine’s ambition to join the alliance, warning of a real risk of a new war in the United States. Europe.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s offer met just a fraction of the broad demands put forward by Russia, which has brought the West to the negotiating table by assembling some 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border.

Stoltenberg said after four hours of talks between alliance ambassadors and a Russian delegation in Brussels that NATO would not let Moscow dictate security arrangements for other countries and create dangerous spheres of influence.

“There is a real risk of new armed conflicts in Europe,” Stoltenberg told a news conference.

“There are significant differences between NATO allies and Russia,” he said. “Our differences will not be easy to bridge, but it is a positive sign that all NATO allies and Russia have sat around the same table and engaged on substantive topics.”

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said Moscow was ready to talk about weapons and verification measures, but would not allow its proposals to be handpicked.

“VULNERABILITIES”

At a lengthy press conference, Grushko said Russia cannot take seriously NATO’s claim to be a defensive alliance that poses no threat to it, and said it would respond symmetrically to any attempt to contain or intimidate it.

“If there is a search for vulnerabilities in the Russian defense system, there will also be a search for vulnerabilities in NATO,” he declared.

“This is not our choice, but there will be no other way if we cannot reverse the current very dangerous course of events.”

Grushko later said Moscow would use military means to neutralize security threats if diplomacy proved insufficient.

According to the Interfax news agency, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said that NATO’s “ignoring” Russian security proposals created the risk of “incidents and conflicts”.

Russia denies planning to invade Ukraine, but says it needs a number of guarantees for its own security, including halting any NATO expansion and withdrawing alliance forces from Central and Eastern European nations that joined it after the Cold War.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, who led the US delegation in negotiations with Russia in Geneva on Monday, said it was difficult to understand why a nuclear-armed Russia felt threatened by its much smaller neighbor. and was conducting live-fire drills near its border.

“What is it about? Is it invasion? Is it intimidation? Is it trying to be subversive? I don’t know, but it doesn’t lead to diplomatic solutions,” she said.

Russia has not committed to slowing the escalation, she said, but neither has it said it would not.

Stoltenberg said any use of Russian force against Ukraine would be a serious political mistake for which Russia would pay a heavy price.

“We are not negotiating from a position of strength; there is not, and cannot be, any place for ultimatums here,” he said in Moscow during talks in Brussels.

NATO allies say the talks, which are the highest-level attempt to turn a potential military conflict over Ukraine into a political and diplomatic process, are taking place because of Russian aggression, not the other way around.

“Let’s be clear: Russia’s actions precipitated this crisis. We are committed to using diplomacy to de-escalate the situation,” US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith told reporters on Tuesday night.

“We want to see Russia pull back its forces,” she said of the 100,000 troops stationed near Ukraine.

Russia said on Thursday it was reaching an impasse in its efforts to persuade the West to bar Ukraine from joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), reversing decades of alliance expansion in Europe, and threatened unforeseen consequences. specified as an answer.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russian military experts are providing options to President Vladimir Putin if the situation in Ukraine worsens, but diplomacy must have a chance, according to the TASS news agency.

He said talks with the United States in Geneva on Monday and with NATO in Brussels on Wednesday were either unsuccessful or had “difference in approaches”, saying he saw no reason to meet again in the coming days. to restart the same discussions.

The Kremlin gave a harsh assessment of this week’s diplomatic meetings even before they ended, as talks move towards Vienna on Thursday at the 57-nation Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

“If we do not have a constructive response to our proposals within a reasonable timeframe and aggressive behavior towards (Russia) continues, we will have to take the necessary measures to ensure strategic balance and eliminate unacceptable threats to our national security,” wrote the statement. Russian mission to the OSCE on Twitter, citing its ambassador Alexander Lukashevich.

Poland’s foreign minister said in Vienna that Europe was closer to war than at any time in the past 30 years, and the US envoy said the West must not give in to blackmail.

The Moscow government says that after decades of NATO expansion it is determined to draw “red lines” and prevent the alliance from admitting Ukraine as a member or from the alliance placing missiles on Ukrainian territory.

The United States says Russia’s demands to veto Ukraine’s membership of the group, and suspend military activities in eastern Europe, are ideas it has no chance of advancing, but it is willing to talk to Moscow about arms control, deployment of missiles and confidence-building measures.

Ryabkov said the US and its NATO allies “are not ready to meet our core requirements” and are only ready to discuss matters of secondary importance to Moscow.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that this week’s talks with the US and NATO had so far produced some “positive nuances”, but that was not enough, adding that fundamental issues remained at odds.