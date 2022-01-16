Diogo Nogueira appears shirtless in a click made by Paolla Oliveira, who melts: ”It’s easy”

Singer Diogo Nogueira is clicked by his girlfriend, Paolla Oliveira, and appears shirtless having a drink

Diogo Nogueira (40) appeared dazzling on the web under the eyes of the beloved, Paola Oliveira (39)!

This Saturday morning, the 15th, the singer shared a record of the day off at home, made by his girlfriend.

On his Instagram feed, the artist appeared smiling for the camera as he posed shirtless, showing off his tattoos on his arms and back. Having a drink, he enjoyed the ‘almost sunny’ day in Rio de Janeiro and won a compliment from the actress.

“Saturday with almost sun and that basic relaxed!”, wrote Diogo Nogueira in the caption of the post.

In the comments, Paolla Oliveira praised her boyfriend: “It’s easy for the photographer.” “I don’t have a minute of peace. What a homi, my God”, if melted a fan. “So beautiful. Beautiful voice. God’s perfection”, highlighted another. “Paolla is fine, thank you”, played one more.

Diogo Nogueira and Paolla Oliveira lavish love on pet clicks

Diogo Nogueira and Paolla Oliveira appeared in fun photos with the puppy, Brutus. “We continue in the attempt to make an organized photo with Bruttus. We continue without succeeding”, joked she, who posed in relaxed moments with her beloved and the little animal.

