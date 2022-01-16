director responds to criticism of the heroine’s uniform with meme

the director of batgirl, Adil El Arbi, replied in his Instagram the critics of the character’s look revealed yesterday by the protagonist Leslie Grace. The photo, released by the actress, shows the full costume of Barbara Gordon’s heroic alter-ego.

In his personal social network, the filmmaker responded with the famous Batman and Robin meme, where the Batman appears slapping the boy in the face. In this version, however, Robin starts to say that the costume looks like cosplay, to which Batman responds. “Shut up and wait for the movie”. Check out:

batgirl will bring the version of Batgirl whose secret identity is Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Commissioner Gordon. In the comics, she uses the codename Batgirl until she is paraplegic in an attack by the Joker, after which she assumes the identity of the tech expert Oracle, helping Batman in his investigations.

Leslie Grace (In a Neighborhood in New York) will live the protagonist, while JK Simmons will reprise the role of Commissioner and Brendan Fraser will be the villain this time. batgirl will be directed by the duo formed by El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys Forever and Ms. Marvel), and will have a script of Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and Her Fantabulous Emancipation).

The release date has not yet been set, but we know that the film should arrive straight to the HBO Max catalog.