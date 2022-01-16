discover the billionaire brands of the new reality

Metaverse brands are investing in the new wave of augmented reality; REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Metaverse companies are investing in the new wave of augmented reality;

Last year alone, tech startups raised nearly $10.4 billion from venture capital;

Nike, Itaú and Stella Artois are on the list.

The year 2021 was marked by the announcement of a technological novelty by the founder of the largest social network in the world. It was at the end of October last year that Mark Zuckerberg presented his company Facebook’s metaverse project, renamed Meta. Interest in the subject exploded in this period, but the concept of the metaverse is already a slightly older reality in the world of games.

With increasing curiosity about this new type of interaction that provides a virtual ecosystem with elements from the real world, countless companies and brands are betting on creating their own metaverses, in addition to marketing their products in this digital environment.

Last year alone, tech startups raised nearly $10.4 billion from venture capital funds, according to Crunchbase, an American investment website. This points to a growing interest in investing in the virtual world that replicates reality through digital devices.

From companies in the luxury market of the fashion world to private banking, see 6 brands that are already operating in the metaverse:

Nike

In order to enter the metaverse once and for all, in 2021 Nike announced the purchase of RTFKT, a company that manufactures digital sneakers and uses NFT (non-fungible tokens, its acronym in Portuguese), blockchain authentication and augmented reality. The goal of the biggest name sponsor in sports with the purchase was to be able to connect its physical sneakers to the digital versions and thus attract fans and customers who like the union between fashion and games.

In addition, Nike has also launched its own virtual world on the Roblox online video game platform, Nikeland.

Ralph Lauren

Like Nike, Ralph Lauren has also created a digital environment within the Roblox platform. Named Winter Scape, the experience area features ice skating, in addition to being able to buy clothes from the brand’s 1990s collection. avatars. The space had more than 1 million visitors.

Itau

Betting on capturing the attention of the gamer audience, Itaú launched the #2022EmUmaPalavra campaign and transported it to the multiverse. The action was initially designed for media panels in the cities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, but was also launched on billboards in Cidade Alta, Outplay’s RolePlay server.

Stella Artois

The beer brand is known for sponsoring premium horse racing tracks, and to act in the metaverse, it adapted this concept and bet on sponsorship within online horse racing games. The partnership was made with Zed Run, a blockchain-based platform.

Renner stores

Another representative of the fashion world among the brands that are working in the metaverse, Renner opened a store within the Fortnite game. The company made an interactive poll to choose the prints that will be part of the pieces that will be sold in the virtual store. This poll was part of a campaign to attract the audience present at the game.

Fortnite

In 2020, Fortnite, a game created by Epic Games, received a contribution of US$ 1 billion (R$ 5.56 billion) to develop the creation of its own metaverse. With this endeavor, it closed partnerships with several companies, such as the aforementioned Renner, as well as luxury fashion brands, such as Gucci and Burberry.

With information from Forbes magazine.