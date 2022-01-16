Djokovic is out of the Australia Open! Australian court rejects appeal and keeps visa canceled | sneakers

Novak Djokovic is definitely banned from the Australian Open. In a final judgment, the jury decided that the Australian tennis player will have his visa canceled and, therefore, unable to compete in the tennis competition and seek a record 21 titles in the Grand Slam. The reigning champion of the tournament will be deported and will still have to bear the costs of the trial, which lasted nearly nine hours.

1 of 1 Novak Djokovic heads to trial in Australia — Photo: Diego Fedele/Getty Images Novak Djokovic heads to trial in Australia — Photo: Diego Fedele/Getty Images

The Australian Open had scheduled Djokovic’s Grand Slam debut for Monday, against fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic. The game time, however, was listed as indefinite. The match would only be confirmed if the number 1 in the world had his visa approved again.

The first episode to keep this match open took place on Friday (14), when the Minister of Immigrant Services, Alex Hawke, immediately canceled Novak Djokovic’s visa because he was not vaccinated against Covid-19. The tennis player then filed an appeal to remain in Australia in order to reverse the decision and be able to participate in the tournament.

Despite the revocation of the visa, the deportation of the world’s number 1 was not authorized shortly thereafter. The fate of the world champion was pending precisely on this trial, which took place in Melbourne and was composed by a jury of the Federal Court. The judges responsible for this final verdict were: James Allsop, Anthony Besanko and David O’Callaghan.

During the trial, Australian government lawyer Stephen Lloyd argued that Novak Djokovic’s presence in Australia could influence others because he is a celebrity. In Lloyd’s view, the tennis player “rightly or wrongly” is endorsing an anti-vaccine view.

Also according to the lawyer, the Minister of Immigration, Alex Hawke, does not need to wait for evidence that Djokovic is influencing people to cancel his visa, if there is only that risk.

The defense of the number 1 in the world says that Djokovic did not campaign against vaccination despite having publicly positioned himself against the mandatory vaccine against Covid. Immunization is a requirement for participation in the Australian Open, but the tennis player was granted a medical exemption permit granted by Grand Slam organizers for having been infected with the coronavirus in December.

At Saturday’s trial, Djokovic’s lawyers claimed the Australian minister failed to consider the consequences of canceling the tennis player’s visa. The Australian government representative responded by saying that Alex Hawke was aware of everything his decision could entail, particularly regarding anti-vaccination activists. Stephen Lloyd added that the minister was also aware of the consequences if he did not cancel Novak Djokovic’s visa.

The hearing, which took place at the Australian Federal Court in Melbourne, was interrupted for an hour so that those present could have lunch. Before the strike, however, representatives of both sides (Djokovic and the Australian government) made their arguments known. While the tennis player’s defense struggled for the visa to be reinstated, the Australian authorities defended its cancellation, as well as the ban on the Serbian from the Australia Open and his deportation from the country.

It is worth noting that last Wednesday, the Serbian admitted that he had not completed isolation after testing positive for Covid and that there was an error in filling out the form presented at immigration. In addition, the German magazine Der Spiegel raised suspicions about the tennis player’s exams.