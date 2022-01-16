Djokovic is out of the Australian Open after losing in court

Novak Djokovic is out of the Australian Open. The Serbian tennis player was tried on Sunday (15) and saw the Australian justice reject the appeal of his defense and maintain the suspension of the visa to enter the country. The decision came at an extraordinary session in Melbourne.

Now, the reigning champion of the tournament will be deported from Australia. In addition, Djokovic will have to bear the costs of the lawsuit, according to Judge James Allsop. The decision was made public earlier this evening in Australia, after nearly nine hours of trial.

Djokovic would enter the court this Monday to face fellow countryman Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the Australian Open. The schedule for the first Grand Slam of the 2022 season had been confirmed shortly before the Australian court decision. The current world number 1 would seek his 21st Grand Slam title.

Last Friday (14), the Minister of Immigration, Citizenship, Immigrant Services and Multicultural Relations of Australia, Alex Hawke, used his personal power to cancel the tennis player’s visa. Djokovic’s defense then filed an appeal so he could stay in the country and play in the tournament.

Djokovic entered Australia on January 5th without getting vaccinated, claiming he tested positive for Covid-19 on December 16th. Upon landing at the airport, he was stopped by the customs police for not presenting all the documents necessary to justify entry into Australian territory.

In this way, the tennis player spent the night separated from his team in a room at Melbourne airport and was later taken to a hotel where he was confined. Djokovic had his visa initially canceled for posing a risk to public health, but he went to court and won the right to enter the country. This Saturday, hours before the final hearing, he was arrested again and taken to his hotel.

Djokovic will be replaced by a lucky loser (something like “lucky loser”, in English), a tennis player who was defeated in the tournament qualifier, but who will win a place in the main draw due to the absence of the leader of the world ranking. The organization of the tournament has not yet publicly manifested itself after the last court decision.