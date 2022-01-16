Doctor performs delivery at 35,000 feet and baby gets her name

Image: Doctor Aisha Khatib





A Canadian doctor, a professor at the University of Toronto, delivered a baby on a plane en route from Qatar to Uganda, after the aircraft’s crew made the typical call of “is there a doctor on board?” during a Qatar Airways flight.

Published only this week on social networks by the doctor and also by Qatar, the “miracle on board” took place on December 5, after Dr. Aisha Khatib made herself available, still not knowing what the status of the call for a doctor would be.

Is there a doctor on the plane? 🙋🏽‍♀️👩🏽‍⚕️Never thought I’d be delivering a baby on a flight! ✈️ @qatarairways Thanks to the airline crew who helped support the birth of this Miracle in the air! Mom and baby are doing well and healthy! #travelmedicine pic.twitter.com/4JuQWfsIDE — Aisha Khatib, MD (@AishaKhatib) January 13, 2022





“I saw a lot of people gathered around the patient,” she told BBC News this Friday, January 14, initially thinking that someone had had a heart attack.

However, as she approached, she was informed that she was a migrant woman returning home from Saudi Arabia and that she was about to give birth to her son. “She was lying with her head facing the aisle and her feet facing the window and the baby was coming,” she said.

Dr. Khatib was also assisted by two other passengers, a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) pediatrician and an oncology nurse, in addition to the Qatari crew.

“I said, ‘Congratulations, it’s a girl.’ Then the whole plane started cheering and I was like, ‘Oh really, I’m on a plane and everyone is watching this!'” Khatib said, according to the BBC.

The girl, who was born prematurely, at 35 weeks, but healthy. The baby’s mother decided to name her firstborn Miracle Aisha, in honor of the doctor.

Meet baby Miracle Aisha 💕 pic.twitter.com/hkiJpgvGKv — Aisha Khatib, MD (@AishaKhatib) January 13, 2022

The Doctor said she gave the baby a gold necklace she was wearing, which has the name Aisha written in Arabic. “She will have a little memory of the doctor who brought her into the world 35,000 feet in the air while flying over the Nile.”



