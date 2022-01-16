Doctors warn of high incidence of kidney stones in summer – ONDA POÇOS

The Brazilian Society of Urology (SBU) warns of the increase in cases of kidney stones by up to 30% during the summer, as there is an increase in perspiration and, in some cases, without adequate hydration to supply it. In addition, the entity points to a greater risk of cystitis, a bladder infection, also at this time.

To prevent the incidence of kidney stones, the SBU says that it is necessary to adopt some habits, such as increasing water consumption, reducing salt in food, physical activity and eating less red meat. Increasing your intake of citrus juices is also a way to protect the body from kidney stone formation, the SBU pointed out.

“It is estimated that 1 in 10 people in Brazil suffer from kidney stones and, generally, it affects young people between 20 and 35 years old, being more frequent in men. About half of these people will have a new episode of calculus over the course of 10 years.

Another alert from the medical society is related to negligence or inadequate treatment, which can progress to deterioration of the kidneys, reduction in their function and even cases of nephrectomies – removal of the organ – due to obstruction due to the presence of the stone or kidney infections associated with the kidneys. calculations.

In relation to cystitis, which is also favored by the heat and humidity typical of summer, it usually causes a feeling of a full bladder, urgency to urinate and burning in the urethral canal.

Habits that can help prevent this condition include avoiding going long periods without urinating; taking fluids in appropriate amounts; fight constipation; perform adequate intimate hygiene; practice physical exercises; and avoid standing in wet bathing suits for long periods.

