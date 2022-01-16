Dying Light 2 will be supported with new content until 2027 • Eurogamer.pt

Techland continues to promote the imminent release of Dying Light 2 Stay Human with highly ambitious phrases and after giving the talk with the promise of 500 hours of gameplay for those who explore it all, now talks about 5 years of support for their new game.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be released on February 4th and the premiere will only be the beginning as Techland says that at least until 2027 updates, new content and improvements will be released for their new game.

“Want to know what happens AFTER it debuts? We’re guaranteed to expand the world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human for at least 5 years after launch with new stories, locations, in-game events and all the fun stuff you love!”

Despite seeming satire on the part of Techland, the truth is that the first game was released in January 2015 and continued to receive news over the following years, even during 2021 in the form of new events and festive items.

Thus, it is not surprising that the company is preparing the same level of support for the sequel.

Want to know what will happen AFTER the premiere? We guarantee to expand the world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human for at least 5 years post launch with new stories, locations, in-game events and all the fun stuff you love!#DyingLight2 #StayHuman pic.twitter.com/SgaNynkrzI — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 14, 2022