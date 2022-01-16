Earth’s Interior Is Cooling Faster Than Thought

Environment

There is still a lot of uncertainty about the layers and heat of the Earth’s interior.

[Imagem: Wikimedia Commons/Kelvinsong]

The model currently accepted by science for describing the formation of the Earth proposes that, by some mechanism not understood, our planet was born hot, very hot, to the point that the entire surface of the young Earth was covered by a deep ocean of magma.

Since then it has been cooling, which has allowed the formation of a solid crust.

Today, the enormous thermal energy that continues to emanate from the Earth’s interior sets in motion dynamic processes such as mantle convection, plate tectonics and volcanism.

What we still don’t know is the pace of this cooling – more importantly, how long it might take for this cooling to stop the heat-driven processes mentioned above.

One possible answer may lie in the thermal conductivity of the minerals that form the boundary between the Earth’s core and mantle.

This boundary layer is relevant because there the viscous rock of the Earth’s mantle is in direct contact with the hot iron-nickel of the planet’s outer core. The temperature gradient between the two layers is very steep, which means that there is a very intense heat flow between them.

A diamond anvil (left) was used to synthesize and analyze the synthetic bridgmanite sample (right).

[Imagem: ETH Zurich]

Geologists believe that the boundary layer between the mantle and the core is formed mainly by the mineral bridgmanite, which would make it the most abundant mineral on Earth. This proposal is quite recent, and bridgmanite only got its name in 2014 – there is also another mineral formed in the mantle, davemaota, which was found inside a diamond last year.

However, it has been difficult to estimate how much heat this mineral conducts from the Earth’s core to the mantle because we simply don’t have samples of natural bridgmanite on Earth. The tiny crystals we have were taken from a meteorite that fell in Australia – yes, we only have a few grains of extraterrestrial bridgmanite, because we don’t yet have the technology to drill into the Earth’s mantle.

But that didn’t stop Motohiko Murakami and his colleagues at the Federal Institute of Technology Zurich and the Carnegie Institution for Science (USA) from developing a sophisticated measurement system that allowed them to measure the thermal conductivity of tiny, artificially synthesized samples of bridgmanite, and make these measurements under the pressure and temperature conditions prevailing within the Earth.

For this, they used an optical absorption measurement system inserted inside a diamond anvil heated with a pulsed laser.

“This measurement system allowed us to show that the thermal conductivity of bridgmanite is about 1.5 times higher than assumed,” Murakami said.

X-ray spectroscopy allowed mapping the silicon, magnesium and iron content of the sample.

[Imagem: Motohiko Murakami et al. – 10.1016/j.epsl.2021.117329]

This result indicates that the heat flux from the core to the mantle is greater than previously thought. The increased heat flux, in turn, increases mantle convection and accelerates Earth’s cooling. This could cause tectonic plates, which are held together by the convective motions of the mantle, to decelerate faster than scientists expected based on previously considered values ​​for heat conduction between the Earth’s core and mantle.

However, in a field so fraught with uncertainty, knowing that the Earth is cooling 1.5 times faster than scientists believed is not enough to say how long it will take, for example, for convection currents in the mantle to stop. “We still don’t know enough about these types of events to define their timing,” confirmed Murakami.

In order for us to plot this “geological weather forecast”, we first need to better understand how mantle convection works in both spatial and temporal terms. In addition, scientists need to clarify how the decay of radioactive elements inside the Earth – one of the main sources of heat – affects the dynamics of the mantle.

And, who knows, you may be lucky enough to find, inserted in some mineral generated at great depths and that has come to the surface, some sample of natural terrestrial bridgmanite, to confirm the measurements.

