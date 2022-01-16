Eduardo Paes announces that the city of Rio de Janeiro will invest in Bitcoin

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD), announced at the event “Rio Innovation Week”, on Thursday (13), that he intends to direct part of the city’s Treasury to cryptocurrency investments.
The statement by Paes took place during a panel on the transformation of cities into technological hubs, which also had the participation of the current mayor of Miami, Florida, United States, Francis Suarez, experienced in the segment.
According to the mayor, the municipal management will launch the “Cripto Rio” project and intends to invest 1% of the Treasury in digital assets. Paes also promised resources for the so-called Portomara Valley, which has tax exemption for technology companies.
The Secretary of Finance and Planning of the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro, Pedro Paulo, stated in an interview with the newspaper O Globo that he works on possible advantages for the cryptocurrency user, including a discount on the IPTU payment.
“We are studying the possibility of paying taxes with an additional discount if you pay with bitcoins. You take the discount of the single quota of 7%, it would be 10% if you pay in Bitcoin”, explained the secretary.
If the implementation actually takes place, Rio de Janeiro joins other large cities around the world that have already adopted cryptocurrencies in economic activities, but it will not be the first in the state.
The municipality of Maricá, located 40 km from Niterói, already offers reduced taxes for companies linked to cryptocurrencies that also have sustainable projects, in addition to green fund managers.
What did you think about the initiative? Tell us in the comments below!