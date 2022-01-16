Eight out of ten hospitalized with Covid at Emilio Ribas, in SP, do not have complete vaccination – 01/15/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

Data released by the São Paulo Health Department this Saturday (15) indicate that 8 out of 10 patients hospitalized with Covid-19 at the Instituto de Infectologia Emílio Ribas, in the capital of São Paulo, did not take the vaccine against the disease or were not fully immunized.

According to the folder, this data includes patients hospitalized in wards or ICUs (Intensive Care Units) of the institute, with suspicion or confirmation of contamination by the coronavirus.

Emílio Ribas is a reference in the treatment of Covid. In absolute numbers, of the 50 people currently hospitalized at the site, 38 (76%) did not complete the vaccination schedule. “The unit currently has 145 ICU beds and a ward available for the care of cases of Covid-19 and other pathologies”, says the government of São Paulo.

In a note, the Department of Health reinforced the importance of vaccination and “those who are absent return to the posts to take the second dose, completing the vaccination schedule”. “It is also essential that, after a four-month interval between the two doses or a single dose, the public takes the booster dose”, he says.

The country has experienced a growth in Covid-19 cases due to the proliferation of the omicron variant. This Friday (14), Brazil recorded 110,037 cases of Covid, the third highest value ever recorded in the entire pandemic.

There were also 238 deaths from Covid in 24 hours. With this Friday’s data, the country reaches 620,847 lives lost and 22,925,864 people infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

Brazil already has 78.1% of the population with the 1st dose and 68.10% with the two doses or with one dose of the Janssen vaccine. Considering only the adult population, the values ​​are, respectively, 99.86% and 89.63%​​.

On Wednesday (10), the state of São Paulo was the first state to surpass the mark of 90% of adults with a complete vaccination schedule, according to the São Paulo government.