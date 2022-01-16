‘El Turco’ contract goes against predecessors

Announced as the new coach of Atlético-MG last Thursday (12), ‘El Turco’ Mohamed signed a contract to manage the club until December this year, with an option for renewal. The time of bond signed with the Argentine, however, went against what the club had been doing in recent years.

Mohamed’s three predecessors – Rafael Dudamel, Jorge Sampaoli and Cuca – signed contracts for two years, aiming for a long-term project. However, none of them fulfilled the bond until the end: two by personal decisions and one by decision of the alvinegra board.

Atlético’s director of football, Rodrigo Caetano, explained that the fact that ‘El Turco’ arrives at Galo with a one-year contract has nothing to do with a decline in relation to the long-term project that the club emphasizes, but because of these recent experiences in breaching contracts.

“We opted for that, it even has renewal clauses. It’s exactly about the experiences we had, it goes for Cuca, for Diego Costa himself. I think that when he comes from abroad, this period of adaptation is necessary. that has continuity, but between you guaranteeing a continuity that you may not be able to fulfill it, it is preferable to establish what you can fulfill. That was the understanding of all parties. It is always better to discuss a renewal than a break”.

Dudamel

At the beginning of 2020, Rafael Dudamel arrived in Belo Horizonte with a contract that ran until the end of 2021, but his stay did not last more than two months. After ten games and two consecutive eliminations – Copa Sudamericana and Copa do Brasil, the coach left Galo by decision of the alvinegra board. The short stint generated a lawsuit by the Venezuelan coach at FIFA, which ended in an agreement between the parties around R$3 million.

Sampaoli

To replace Dudamel, Atlético went after Jorge Sampaoli. The Argentine was Galo’s first choice at the beginning of that year, but the coach’s refusal made the club opt for the Venezuelan. Sampaoli arrived in March 2020 also with a two-year contract that was not fulfilled by decision of the coach.

In February of last year, after the end of the season, the Argentine preferred to go to Olympique de Marseille, in France, after winning third place in the Brazilian Championship with the alvinegro. The club tried to convince Sampaoli to stay, but to no avail. In order to leave, he had to pay the club’s severance pay.

cuca

Sampaolli’s departure made Atlético go to the market in search of a coach who would maintain the level of the team that had fought for the title for most of the dispute. He tried Renato Gaúcho, but closed with Cuca, also for two years.

The coach was State, Copa do Brasil and Brazilian champion, but took everyone by surprise when he asked to leave Atlético for personal reasons. Unlike Sampaoli, Cuca made a deal and did not have to pay a fine for the breach by committing that he would not sign with another club in 2022.