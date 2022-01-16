Eleies: marketer considered to work on Bolsonaro’s image – Politica

Bolsonaro begins to articulate campaign committee for October elections (photo: Isac Nbrega/PR) At the Planalto Palace, the possible structure of the campaign team of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is already beginning to be aired. The proximity of the electoral dispute, in which Bolsonaro will run for election, makes the strategies and campaign tasks begin to be divided.

Senator Flvio Bolsonaro, the chief executive’s firstborn, will be responsible for bridging the gap between the political team and the groups supporting his father. The idea is that, in a leadership position, he assumes the coordination of the campaign.

The PL commander, Valdemar Costa Neto, coordinate the platforms in the states. The Chief Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, will pay attention to the Executive’s actions, so that they appear in an aggregating way. Labor Minister Onyx Lorenzoni is also part of the group.

A marketer considered by the team to work directly on the president’s image. As reported by the newspaper O Globo, last Wednesday (1/12), the Chief Executive received political strategist Paulo Moura at the Alvorada Palace. The professional, born in the state of Pernambuco, would have been introduced by the Minister of Tourism, Gilson Machado.